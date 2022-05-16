One dead and 85 injured in a train crash in Spain

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
File photo of an accident in Spain.
Susanna Saez / EFE
File photo of an accident in Spain.
The events occurred between Sant Boi de Llobregat and Molí Nou, in Barcelona.
May 16, 2022, 01:23 PM
One person died and 85 others were injured.two in less serious condition and 83 mild, in a collision between a freight train and one for passengers between the Sant Boi de Llobregat and Molí Nou stations on the Llobregat-Anoia line of Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC).
The accident occurred around 6 pm (local time) when a freight train carrying potash derailed at the entrance to the FGC Sant Boi station and hit the cabin of a passenger train who was leaving the terminal at that time, FGC has reported.
EFE
