Tuesday, May 17, 2022
One dead and 85 injured in a train crash in Spain

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2022
in World
Derailed train in Spain

File photo of an accident in Spain.

Photo:

Susanna Saez / EFE

File photo of an accident in Spain.

The events occurred between Sant Boi de Llobregat and Molí Nou, in Barcelona.

One person died and 85 others were injured.two in less serious condition and 83 mild, in a collision between a freight train and one for passengers between the Sant Boi de Llobregat and Molí Nou stations on the Llobregat-Anoia line of Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC).

The accident occurred around 6 pm (local time) when a freight train carrying potash derailed at the entrance to the FGC Sant Boi station and hit the cabin of a passenger train who was leaving the terminal at that time, FGC has reported.

DEVELOPING NEWS…

EFE

