A knife attack perpetrated on Thursday left one dead and four injured, including Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari.in a shopping center in the Milan region, Italian media reported.

The perpetrator of the attack, a 46-year-old Italian apparently with a psychiatric history, was detained, the reports said.

The person who died would be an employee of the Carrefour hypermarket located inside the shopping center where the attack was perpetrated, in the town of Assago.

According to the first elements of the investigation, the perpetrator of the aggression, in treatment for depression, seized a knife on a sales shelf and attacked people he found in his path with it.

Among the injured is the Spanish Pablo Mari, a central defender who works at Monza, who is on loan from Arsenal.

The soccer player, hospitalized, is conscious and can speak, a source close to the Italian club told AFP.No.

“Dear Pablo, we are with you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will heal quickly,” Monza senior manager Adriano Galliani tweeted.

After the hard time we experienced yesterday, both my family and I want to communicate that fortunately we are all fine despite the circumstances, and to thank all the messages of support and affection that we are receiving. pic.twitter.com/8NywRczNS8 – Pablo Mari Villar (@PabloMV5) October 28, 2022

