Thursday, May 4, 2023
One dead and 3 injured by a shooting in the US city of Atlanta

May 3, 2023
May 3, 2023
in World
One dead and 3 injured by a shooting in the US city of Atlanta


shooting in atlanta

In Atlanta there is commotion over the shooting.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

In Atlanta there is commotion over the shooting.

“Please take shelter or stay out of the area,” authorities warned.

One person died this Wednesday and at least three were injured after a shooting in the US city of Atlanta, produced in an office building, whose author has not yet been arrested, local police reported.

“Please take refuge or stay out of the area,” the Police said through social networks about this event that took place in a building on West Peachtree St.

According to the Police, there have been no additional shots since the initial incident took place. “Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims,” ​​she stated.

Three of the injured were taken to hospital for treatment and a fourth person was pronounced dead at the scene, an office building belonging to a medical company.

“No suspect is in custody,” said the Police, who published several photos of the alleged attacker, taken from an elevator camera, in which he appears wearing a hood, mask and carrying a firearm.

According to CNN, the author has been identified and his mother is collaborating with the Police to try to talk to him and prevent him from continuing to shoot.

EFE

