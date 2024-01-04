Home page World

One person died in a fire in a hospital in the Lower Saxony town of Uelzen (symbolic image). © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

Major operation in Lower Saxony: A fire breaks out in a hospital in Uelzen. Even if the flames can be extinguished quickly, help comes too late for anyone.

Uelzen – One person died in a fire in a hospital in the Lower Saxony town of Uelzen. 22 other people were injured, six of them seriously, a fire department spokesman said on Friday night. The injuries were smoke inhalation and burns. According to the fire department, the fire was quickly extinguished.

The fire reportedly broke out on the third floor of the clinic late Thursday evening. It spread to several patient rooms. Numerous people had to be rescued from the hospital, some using ladders. Around 140 rescue workers were on duty.

According to the fire department, the rescue service set up a collection point where the patients were examined. They were then distributed to other wards of the clinic or taken to surrounding hospitals. It was initially not known how many people in total were affected by the fire and its effects. dpa