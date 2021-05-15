A new focus of the anti-government protests that has been shaking Colombia for days broke out this Friday night in the city of Popayán, in the west of the country, where there were a dead and a score of wounded during the riots.

In this case, the confrontations began due to the suicide of a 17-year-old girl who reported having suffered sexual abuse by a group of police officers who detained her while recording a demonstration.

Colombian President Iván Duque ordered Defense Minister Diego Molano Aponte; and the Minister of the Interior, Daniel Palacios; so that they move to Popayán to solve the crisis in the middle of the strong riots.

The city that is the capital of the department of Cauca is under curfew and prohibition.

The deceased during the protests was identified as Sebastián Quintero Múnera, a 22-year-old student, who died from the impact of a rubber bullet fired by members of the Riot Squad, according to Radio Caracol.

According to what was reported by the newspaper ‘El Tiempo’, the protesters attacked the facilities of the Immediate Reaction Unit (URI), where, according to the complaint by human rights defenders, the young woman was allegedly raped, as well as in the department of Legal Medicine where his suicide and the abuses he reported are being investigated.

In this context, the UN Human Rights office in Colombia condemned this latest assault because of how counterproductive it can be for the young woman.

“It is urgent to protect forensic evidence that is found there and that is essential for the search for the disappeared, truth, justice and reparation for the victims. The officials are safe, we express our solidarity,” they transmitted in a statement.

The police authorities confirmed that the uniformed men who transferred the young woman to the URI in Popayán were fully identified and were removed from their duties to give transparency to the investigation.

On a different note, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) announced on Friday its decision to make a working visit to Colombia to observe the human rights situation on the ground in the context of the social protests that began on April 28.

“Within the framework of its mandate to permanently monitor the human rights situation in the country, the IACHR has received various complaints of alleged human rights violations resulting from the excessive use of force during social protests,” the organization said in a statement issued in Washington.

The information received by the Commission indicates, among others, the existence of deceased and disappeared persons, acts of sexual violence, torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment against protesters, abuses against defenders and attacks on indigenous people.

