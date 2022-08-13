One dead and 17 injured at the Medusa Festival after the stage fell

One person died and seventeen were injured of varying degrees during the celebration of the Medusa Festival in Cullera (Valencia) after the collapse of various structures and parts of the main stage due to strong gusts of wind.

The organization of the Festival has issued a statement in which it informs that, After the inclement weather that occurred this morning, they have vacated the premises as a preventive measurewith the aim of guaranteeing the safety of the attendees, and the activity is “temporarily suspended”.

Sources from the emergency services informed Efe that one person had died, three had suffered injuries with polytrauma and another 14 minor bruisesand indicated that around forty people were evacuated.

The Festival, which expected to gather some 320,000 people until Sunday, began its official electronic music program on Friday.

About four in the morning, strong gusts of wind caused several structures to fall, including the large sign at the main entrance, and parts of the stages, some of which collapsed on the public.

According to the State Meteorological Agency, during the early morning there have been “warm outbursts” with very strong gusts of wind and sudden rises in temperature.

One dead and dozens injured at the Medusa Festival in Cullera (Valencia). The strong gusts of wind collapsed several of the structures of the event. pic.twitter.com/TXdkBeBNgI – Edu Calle (@EduCalle_) August 13, 2022

