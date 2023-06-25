Home page World

The police cordon off the amusement park “Gröna Lund” after the accident. © Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency/AP

It is the oldest and one of the most popular amusement parks in Sweden: “Gröna Lund” attracts well over a million visitors every year. Now a fatal accident has shocked operators and guests alike.

According to the operator, one person died when a roller coaster crashed from a height of several meters in a Swedish amusement park. There are also several injured, said a spokeswoman for the well-known park “Gröna Lund” in the capital Stockholm of the Swedish news agency TT.

The broadcaster SVT reported, citing rescue workers, that a car had derailed and got stuck. Then people fell out. Others were trapped and had to be rescued from a height.

The police said in the afternoon that seven injured children and adults were being treated in clinics for the incident. The authorities initially gave no information about the fatality. According to information from SVT, a total of 14 people were injured.

Speaker: “We are all taken and shocked”

An SVT reporter who happened to be in the park during the accident reported: “The car went off the rails and crashed. There were people in it.” “Gröna Lund” spokeswoman Annika Troselius said: “This must not happen. We are all devastated and shocked and are focused on caring for those affected and our employees.” The park has been cleared to facilitate rescue efforts. Even a helicopter was on duty.

According to the park, the “Jetline” roller coaster races at up to 90 kilometers per hour over a course that is 800 meters long and up to 30 meters high. It was put into operation in 1988.

“Gröna Lund” on Stockholm’s Djurgarden peninsula was founded in 1883 by a German. It is the oldest and one of the most popular amusement parks in Sweden. More than a million visitors come to the 3.8-hectare site every year. There are not only rides, but also theaters and stages where world-famous artists such as Abba, Bob Marley and Lady Gaga have performed. At the end of 1985, the park was partially destroyed in a major fire, but was rebuilt soon after. dpa