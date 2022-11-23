One person died and at least 14 were injured in two explosions in two different parts of Jerusalemin incidents that could point to possible attacks with explosive devices, according to the police forces.

Early in the morning, he registered a first explosion at a bus stop that left at least 12 injured. All of them were transferred to nearby hospitals, three are in critical condition and one of them was declared dead shortly after, the Maguén David Adom emergency service and the Police reported.

Israeli security forces collect evidence at the site of the explosion.

Shortly after, there was another explosion at a bus stop in the Ramot neighborhood in Jerusalem. East occupied, where three people were slightly injured by shrapnel, according to the United Hatzalah emergency medical team. The Police are looking for possible suspects in the affected areas, have cut several access roads to Jerusalem and suspect that it was a “terrorist attack”, which would be the first of its kind in Jerusalem in years.

(Also: Iran accuses Israel and the West of preparing a war).

As specified, a first inspection at the places of the explosions “shows that different explosive charges were placed in both scenes,” indicating “a possible combined attack”.

Given what happened, the outgoing Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, called a security meeting at 12:00 local time to discuss the situation. So far, no Palestinian faction has claimed responsibility for the blasts, although the Islamist group Hamas did celebrate the attack. “We congratulate our Palestinian people and our people in the occupied city of Jerusalem for the heroic operation“Hamas said in a statement, where it considered that this incident “is the result of the crimes of the occupation (Israel) and the settlers.”

