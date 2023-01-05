A 72-year-old woman has died and 12 other people have been injured when they were run over by a float that was participating in the parade of the Three Wise Men in Marchena (Seville) on Thursday night, including a two-year-old child and an adult. that they are serious During the parade, a tractor pulling a float lost control and rushed into the public until it violently ran over a group of people and unleashed scenes of panic among a terrified crowd.

Among the 12 injured there are two seriously, five mildly transferred to the regional hospital of La Merced, in Osuna, and another five who have gone to the outpatient center of said town that is 40 kilometers from Marchena, report sources from the Government Sub-delegation in Seville. The two-year-old boy, who has suffered a head injury and is in serious condition, has been evacuated to the Virgen del Rocío Children’s Hospital in Seville and the other seriously injured person, elderly, has been transferred to Traumatology at the same hospital, also with head trauma.

The other 10 affected have a mild prognosis and among them there is a one-year-old baby, according to sources from the Local Police of the Seville town. The main hypothesis of the Civil Guard, which is investigating the event, is that the accident was due to a mechanical problem in the tractor’s brakes. After the accident, the driver of the float has been subjected to a breathalyzer test and a drug test, both with negative results. Before the parade, all the drivers of the floats were subjected to breathalyzer controls, according to sources in the case. The Judicial Police of the Armed Institute in Osuna directs the investigations to determine the causes of the fatal accident.

Around 8:15 p.m., the emergency coordination center received several calls from neighbors warning that a tractor had lost control in the Plaza de San Andrés, and that it had thus driven downhill to finally hit a wall. The entourage was suspended after the fatal event. Members of the local Police, Civil Guard, firefighters from the Provincial Council and the 061 Health Emergency Center, belonging to the Andalusian Health Service, have traveled to the area. 061 has sent an emergency team and three ambulances.

The president of the Andalusian Junta, Juan Manuel Moreno, He has expressed his pain at the outcome of the accident on his Twitter account: “Terrible. It is shocking that such a happy day ends in tragedy. All my love to Marchena and my deep condolences to the family of the person who died in the parade. A hug to the Corporation and our wish that the injured recover soon.

Another similar accident happened 10 years ago in Malaga during the Three Kings parade when a six-year-old boy died after jumping under a float after escaping from his parents’ control to look for candy. The toilets tried to revive the minor, but could not succeed.