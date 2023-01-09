Arteaga, Michoacán.- A serious accident of traffic took place on Sunday afternoon in the free highway Arteaga-Nueva Italiawhen two trucks collided head-on. The accident reportedly occurred near the community of El Reparito and left one person dead and 10 more injured.

The two trucks involved in the accident were a black Ford Escape and an early-model blue Pickup.

Paramedics from Arteaga and Infiernillo quickly went to the scene of the accident and treated the injured, transferring 5 of them in private vehicles to a nearby clinic and taking 6 more to a sanatorium in ambulances.

Unfortunately, one of the injured, a man, died as a result of the serious injuries he had sustained during the accident.

The highway was temporarily closed to allow the expert work to be carried out and the corresponding proceedings were initiated by the State Attorney General’s Office to determine the causes of the accident and possible responsibilities.

Reportedly, the Pickup would have invaded the opposite lane The one that was circulating when coming out of a curve, causing the collision with the Ford Escape.