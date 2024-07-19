TOAt least one person was killed and seven others were injured early Friday morning after an explosion in Tel Aviv, reported official sources, who are investigating whether it was a drone attack.

The roar of an explosion was heard in the central Tel Aviv area, and the “Preliminary investigation indicates that it was caused by the fall of an aerial target,” The army said in a statement, assuring that the anti-aircraft sirens of the defense system were not activated.

“The incident is under thorough review (although for now) There are no changes in the defensive guidelines of the Home Front Command“the army added, as numerous troops, including police officers with expertise in bomb disposal and rescue forces, were deployed to the scene.

For its part, the Police assured that it found “the body of a lifeless man in an apartment near the site of the explosion”while its agents conduct a “search for suspicious objects and additional threats.”

Seven people were also reported to have minor injuries and were evacuated for medical treatment, police said. They ordered residents of neighborhoods near the incident to avoid approaching the site, not to touch the remains of devices that may contain explosives and to report them immediately.

It has been confirmed that tonight’s explosion in Tel Aviv was from a drone attack targeting the US Consulate (the Embassy is in Jerusalem). In the first video, you can hear the sound of an engine before the explosion. The white building on the left is the Consulate. It’s… pic.twitter.com/VXIrKOsU91 — Sacha Roytman (@SachaRoytman) July 19, 2024

Israel has been at war with the Islamist group Hamas for more than nine months.which controls the Gaza Strip, and is experiencing the worst escalation of war since 2006 with the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah.

In addition, in mid-April, Iran – Israel’s greatest enemy – carried out an attack against Israel with hundreds of missiles and drones, in retaliation for the Israeli aggression against its consulate in Damascus, Syria.

