Three men want to rob a shop. The shop owner pulls out a gun. One of the attackers is killed. The other two men are on the run.

Dinslaken – One person died in a violent altercation with a firearm in a shop in Dinslaken in North Rhine-Westphalia.

A 47-year-old said he was attacked by three men in the store and sprayed with tear gas, said a police spokesman in Duisburg. He then defended himself with a firearm. He met a 36-year-old who received emergency medical attention but died in hospital shortly after the afternoon incident.

The other two men are on the run. It was initially unclear where the 47-year-old got the gun and whether he owned it legally. Even if the man is said to have connections to the rocker milieu, there is no evidence of a connection to the incident. The background is still unclear. The police cordoned off a large area. Several media such as “bild.de” and WDR had reported. dpa