A guard stationed at the entrance to the Ariel colony in the occupied West Bank died after being shot by two attackers who fled by car, the Israeli army and rescue workers said.

“The terrorists approached the entrance to the town of Ariel, in the north of the West Bank, and shot the guard,” the army explained in a statement.

Emergency services confirmed the death of the guard, who was in his 20s.

The army has indicated that its forces are looking for the suspects and that some roads have been blocked.

The Islamist movement Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, hailed the attack as “a heroic operation to conclude the holy month of Ramadan”.

“This is part of our people’s response to the attacks on Al Aqsa,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement, referring to the violence on East Jerusalem’s Mosque Esplanade, where dozens of people were injured.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 42 people were injured at the site, venerated by Muslims and Jews.

Israeli police released footage showing young men on the Esplanade throwing rocks and fireworks on Friday. The forces entered the site at dawn.

A police statement said the aim was to contain “thugs and lawbreakers”, some of whom tried to throw stones at the Western Wall, a sacred place for Jews below the Esplanade.

According to the police, agents used “riot dispersal means” to control the riots and two people were arrested, one for throwing stones and the other for “inciting the crowd”.

An AFP journalist found that Israeli police fired rubber bullets, while a witness said tear gas was also used.

A tense calm was restored to the site after the unrest surrounding morning prayers.

In the early afternoon, a crowd of Muslim faithful gathered in Al Aqsa, some waving Palestinian flags and the colors of Hamas, said an AFP journalist.

