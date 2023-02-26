EA German coach with 32 passengers crashed in Austria late Saturday evening. According to the police, a 31-year-old passenger was killed and several others were injured, including the 51-year-old bus driver.

According to this information, the bus from the Passau area fell over an embankment near Schladming in Styria around 100 kilometers south-east of Salzburg, rolled over several times and landed on the roof of a company building built on the slope. The cause of the accident was still being determined.

The group on the bus was on the return journey after a toboggan trip, said a police spokesman in Styria. According to initial findings, only men were on board the bus.