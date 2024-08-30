El Paso.- One person was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 (I-10) East near Redd Road on Friday morning, August 30.

According to El Paso Police, the crash occurred at 1:02 a.m. The El Paso Fire Department reported that the incident also included a vehicle fire. One patient was transported with serious injuries and two other patients were transported with minor injuries.

All lanes of I-10 East at Redd Road were closed until 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The El Paso Fire Department said the scene has been turned over to law enforcement. El Paso Police said its Special Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.