Dallas.- one person died and 11 others were injured in a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas, police said.

Police were summoned at about 12:13 a.m. Saturday to a meadow in southeast Dallas where the concert was taking place, police said in a statement.

According to preliminary research, a person shot in the air during the concert and another fired into the crowd, police said.

Near the stage, police found 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore died at the scene. Police said other 11 people were injured.

All the injured went to nearby hospitals in ambulances or private vehicles. One person was in critical condition. and the rest in stable condition.

Three of the injured are minors, the public force said. So far no one has been arrested. The police are still investigating the incident.

The incident comes two weeks after 10 people were shot March 19 at a spring break party at a Dallas theater.