One Day: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

This evening, Monday 9 October 2023, the film One Day will be broadcast on La7 from 9.15pm, a 2011 film directed by Lone Scherfig and starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, based on the novel One Day by David Nicholls. Below is the plot and cast.

Plot

After a day spent together on July 15, 1988, their graduation day, Emma Morley (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter Mayhew (Jim Sturgess) begin a friendship that will last a lifetime. She is an ambitious and principled worker who dreams of transforming the world into a better place; he’s a rich, charming guy who plans to make the world his personal amusement park. Over the next twenty years, on July 15th of each year, the two will experience crucial moments in their relationship. We will follow Dex and Em, together and separately, through their friendship and clashes, hopes and missed opportunities, laughter and tears. At a certain point in this journey, the two will realize that what they were looking for and hoping for had always been there, at hand. When the true meaning of that distant day in 1988 is revealed, Em and Dex will understand the nature of love and life itself.

One Day: the cast of the film

What is the cast of One Day? Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jim Sturgess, Patricia Clarkson, Romola Garai, Jodie Whittaker, Georgia King, Ken Stott, Rafe Spall, Joséphine de La Baume, Matthew Beard, Amanda Fairbank-Hynes, Heida Reed, Ukweli Roach, Toby Regbo, Emilia Jones , Diana Kent, James Laurenson, Sébastien Dupuis, Lorna Gayle, Matt Berry. Below are the actors and their characters played.

Anne Hathaway: Emma Morley

Jim Sturgess: Dexter Mayhew

Romola Garai: Sylvie Cope

Rafe Spall: Ian

Ken Stott: Steven Mayhew

Patricia ClarksonAlison Mayhew

Jodie Whittaker: Tilly

Tom Mison: Callum

Jamie SivesJamie Hazeel

Toby RegboSamuel Cope

Georgia King: Suki Meadows

Matt Berry: Aaron

Matthew Beard: Murray Cope

Heida Reed: Ingrid

Amanda Fairbank HynesTara

James Laurenson: Mr. Cope

Diana Kent: Mrs. Cope

Streaming and TV

One Day is the film broadcast on La7 this evening, 9 October 2023, at 9.15pm. Also streaming on the La7 website.