'One Day' is a British series that caused a sensation on Netflix just a few hours after its premiere. Its story, starring Leo Woodall and Ambika Modwho play Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley, respectively, is based on the book of the same name by David Nicholls, which was published in 2009. In fact, this work has another previous adaptation, a film that has the same name and was released in 2011, whose main roles fell to Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

But before telling you the end of this shocking series, which has 14 chapters in total, it is necessary to indicate that, if you have already seen the movie we mentioned, few things will take you by surprise in this series, although it has some nuances that perhaps they can catch you more than the classic film version.

Do Emma and Dexter end up together in 'One Day'?

The answer to this question, as expected, is no. Emma and Dexter don't end up together at the end of 'One Day', as happens in the literary version and in the film of the same name. The reason why they can't end up together is the death of Emma, ​​who died tragically after being run over.

The last chapter of the Netflix series takes us back to 1999, when Emma is a renowned writer who lives in Paris, where she receives a visit from Dexter, who seeks to confess his feelings and relive the love that one day occurred. However, this will not happen, since Emma She tells him that she was dating another man, which angers Dexter and leads to an argument.

Nonetheless, Emma She manages to accept that she still has feelings for Dexter, so she decides to give him another chance. Years later, they both manage to consolidate their love and get engaged, get married and start a new story together. Emma, ​​who continues to write, and Dexterwho opened a coffee shop, tried to have a child, but were unsuccessful.

Some time later, they both decide to see a new house and agree to meet there. Dexter is the one who arrives first, but discovers that Emma lost her life in the accident. This event leaves its mark on the protagonist, who takes refuge in alcohol, among other vices, to overcome the death of his beloved. Then, with the help of friends and family, he tries to deal with her loss.

Why do Dexter and Emma break up in 'One Day'?

In 1994, Dexter and Emma They decide to meet at a luxurious restaurant. In this meeting, she seeks to share with him the problems she has with Ian, her partner at that time; However, Dexter is more concerned with paying attention to one of the waitresses and constantly going to the bathroom so he can get high.

'One Day' premiered on Netflix on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Photo: Netflix

This angers Emma, ​​who decides to leave the place. Dexter tries to follow her to convince her to stay, but his apologies soon turn into reproaches, so their friendship ends in a terrible way.

A year later, during which time they both stayed away, Emma ends her relationship with Ian, who, overcome with jealousy, decides to go through her things to find out if she replaced him with Dexter. It was there that she confesses that she has an affair with the principal of the school where she works and that she doesn't know anything about Dexter.

