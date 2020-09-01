Highlights: Former President Pranab Mukherjee died at the age of 84 in a military hospital

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has written a letter of condolence to PM Modi

Describing Da as a true friend, he has declared a day of national mourning in Bangladesh.

new Delhi

Former President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday in a military hospital. He was 84 years old. He was suffering from corona and was hospitalized on 10 August. Veteran leaders across the world have mourned the demise of Pranab da. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, who is very close to Da, has written a letter of condolences to PM Modi. Not only this, a day of national mourning has been announced in Bangladesh on his death.

In a letter to Modi, Sheikh Hasina, expressing condolences, described Pranab da as a ‘true friend’. He said that Pranab da was a true friend of Bangladesh. He had much love and respect for the Bangladeshi people. He was given the Bangladesh Muktiyudha Samman in 2013. Please tell that a 7-day national mourning has been announced in India. Da’s funeral will take place at 2 pm today at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee died, was on ventilator for several days

Sheikh Hasina was very close to Pranab da and his late wife Shubhra. The two families spent a lot of time together while seeking refuge in India. The relationship remained intact even after Hasina returned home. She especially came to Delhi after Shubhra’s death in 2015.

It is noteworthy that he underwent brain surgery to remove the blood clots in the brain of the former president, after which he was on ventilator support. He later suffered septic shock due to a lung infection. Explain that blood pressure in septic shock stops working and the body parts fail to take enough oxygen.