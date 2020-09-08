The Uttar Pradesh government has also ended Sunday’s lockdown. Now the markets will open and close according to their weekly closures. Along with this, the government has ordered to start Thana Day and Tehsil Day also.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ended the lockdown on Sunday after the meeting on Tuesday. Earlier, two days weekend lockdown was on Saturday and Sunday. In the past, the government ended Saturday’s lockdown and now Sunday’s lockdown has also been ended.

Decision to promote economic activities

During the meeting, the CM instructed to make people aware of corona infection as well as to speed up economic activities. He said that in this direction, the weekly closure of the market is being ended on Sunday.

Instructions to increase GST collection

UP government’s revenue is empty due to Corona virus. To increase this, CM Yogi has directed officials to make special efforts to increase GST collection. He has also ordered the officials to conduct training programs for zero budget accounts.

CM Yogi ends Sunday lockdown

Only the containment zone will be closed

The CM said that all hotels and restaurants should be made operational at places other than the Containment Zone. Ensure adherence to all safety standards from infection in these activities. Corona test should be done for all the people in the Containment Zone.

Instructions for starting Tehsil and Police Day

CM has ordered to re-operate Tehsil Day and Thana Day as before. He said that Janusunwai should be resumed keeping in mind the Corona Guideline.

Families of malnourished children will get cow

CM Yogi Adityanath has announced that cows will be provided to the families of malnourished children so that milk can be made available to malnourished children. The CM said that cows will be provided to the families of malnourished children from the shelter site under the Chief Minister’s destitute, Destitute Cowshed participation scheme.