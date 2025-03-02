Mixed martial arts (MMA) have become a few years, in the fashion sport among young people. The explosion of the figure of Ilyia Topuria, after conquering the world UFC title in the pen weight, has served to tear down the stigma barrier, of those times when it was considered that this was a sport reserved for a few macarras. The reality is obviously very different. It is a discipline that embodies values ​​such as sacrifice, respect, companionship or overcoming.

Well knows about it César AlonsoMMA’s fighter and coach, known in the national scene for his fighting in the Jordi Wild event, where he came to defeat five consecutive opponents and to win two at the same time. But this Madrid, who made a dozen professional fighting, in addition, is admired for his ability to convey his knowledge to the new niches. ABC MMA accompanies César Alonso during a day, which opens the doors of his house, the Kalmma gym, located on Reina Victoria Street.

«I am very happy to be here, I feel part of something and I like it. It is always more pleasant to work in a tatami and teach in a well -set place. I have wanted to form a competition team and lead them to fight, ”says Mixed Martial Arts coach, who also serves as an official commentator in Eurosport of the UFC.

The first thing that César Alonso highlights is the unstoppable rise of sport, with dozens of practitioners who crowd their mixed martial arts lessons. “The classes are around 25 or 30 people, we are putting a limit to work with a good space,” he says during the interview. «The profile of people who are interested in mixed martial arts today is very varied. There is no pattern, there are many profiles. I do not put any requirements, unless they always respect the partner and treat people well. There are 15 -year -old very young boys and people over 40 who want to get fit or feel safer», He explains.









Thanks to coaches such as César, this discipline, who encompasses numerous Olympic combat sports such as boxing, judo or wrestling is expanding from the base. Those who advance, and become competitors, dream of being Topuria, Joel Álvarez or Dani Bárez, but the important thing, highlights the Madrid coach, is “to reinforce the positive values.”