“You cross the Ascochinga river, you will come across a quarry, you turn right. Follow the path that the reeds mark you. You will find it. Bridge? Nooo. You have to cross the river directly. Don’t be afraid, the car will be able to go through it. Go ahead ”, was the recommendation of a local, who was asked for the last reference to get to a natural motocross track, near Jesús María, in Córdoba.

In the middle of nowhere, like everything related to the Dakar, they were the Benavídes brothers. Kevin, the one who shone this year in Saudi Arabia by winning the last Dakar. And his brother, Luciano. They were two more among a small group of riders who submitted to the instructions of coach Augusto “Chino” Freytes, the former motorcycle champion and current coach of the Salta brothers of Leandro “Tati” Mercado and many other riders.

There he agreed Clarion. In the absolute solitude of a place away from everything. But where dreams are built Especially for the Benavídes, who are already working towards the goal of the next Dakar, which will be held in Saudi Arabia (and any other countries to be added?) For the 2022 version.

In humility, they both submit to Freytes’ directions. Adjust technical details, challenge them for a distraction. It does not give them respite. The requirement to rise to the occasion.

Kevin Benavídes will now race with KTM.

Kevin Benavídes he made the news by starring in the show of the year within the Dakar world. He left the Honda team after winning the toughest race in the world and switched to KTM. And in Jesús María he already wore his new colors and the orange motorcycle. His brother, Luciano, in impeccable white clothing, in the continuity of the representation of Husqvarna, KTM’s “premium” brand, since they both belong to the same group.

“The Dakar is just around the corner. After winning it and becoming the first Latin American to achieve it, I embarked on a new challenge, being a KTM team rider. And I’m already working, here in Jesús María with my coach, Chino Freytes. We are not doing rally, but we are doing a bit of motocross, which is a complement that you always have to look for. The rally requires mental and work agility “Kevin commented to Clarín.

“It has been a week since we returned from Dubai together with my brother, Luciano. We were in Austria too, where I was very well received at the KTM headquarters. Also in Red Bull, now that I am an athlete of the brand. It is a whole new challenge. I got to know the factory, the people. And then we went to test the rally bike. We were in the desert”, He highlighted. “Now here we are complying with the training program. When one Dakar ends, they already think about the next one, so we have the plan from here until January ”.

Luciano Benavídes in Husqvarna colors.

On his pass, Kevin stated: “KTM won the Dakar for 18 years in a row. For me it is a great challenge. Although with Honda we managed to win, first with Ricky Brabec and now I did. But I was also always linked to the brand. When I raced in Enduro I did it with KTM, so I always wore their colors ”.

Before training in Abu Dhabi, Kevin Benavídes traveled with Luciano to Austria to sign his contract and meet his new team in detail: “It was very nice to arrive at the factory. The big difference with Honda is that it is based in Japan but the team is in Barcelona. In the case of KTM, everything is much more concentrated with all the specialties, such as enduro, rally, motocross. I’m just getting to know the team ”.

The decision to leave Honda, a winning brand in the last two years, and switch to KTM, which is the great historical reference, was not easy: “It is a great challenge. I had the pleasure of reaching the two great teams. Now my goal is to go for a new Dakar and become the first driver to win with two different brands. I am always looking for new challenges and KTM gives me a great opportunity.

Kevin Benavídes. (Monica Paz)

Sitting on a mound, with their motorcycles standing at their sides, the Benavídes brothers chat and get excited about this new stage, which will unite them even more. The rivalry between Honda and KTM (and Husqvarna) did not allow them to comfortably train together. But now the situation is quite different: “Now I can spend more time with my brother. We can say that it is more legal, since we are under structures of the same company. And it is what is enjoyed the most, sharing these moments together and continuing to grow “Kevin pointed out.

Meanwhile, Luciano, the youngest brother, former youth champion in the specialty, said: “For me it is very good that my brother, Kevin, comes to KTM. We are from the same family in terms of brands too, because KTM and Husqvarna are from the same company. We will even have the same motorhome in the Dakar. It will help me a lot, since in the rally world I was always alone within the team. His arrival motivates me a lot to improve, to learn from all his experience. But at the same time to make my way ”.

Likewise, during competitions, and especially on the Dakar, both riders think of their brother: “The one who goes ahead is always afraid of the one who comes behind. Every time you pass a danger you think. In my case it remains in my head ‘That Kevin had a good time, that nothing happened to him’. Now that we will be together, we will surely help each other ”.

Luciano Benavídes at the Dakar 2020.

Luciano focuses on his task: “My goal is to improve on the sixth place I achieved in 2020 in the Dakar, in addition to fighting for the world title this year and arriving well prepared in Saudi Arabia.”

The pain and the glory

Beyond brands, the Dakar offers various facets, some of the most extreme. The glory for the sporting victory, or the hardest blows when the tremendous blows occur.

“The Dakar is a mental race. Although you have to be physically in an optimal state. The brain has to be clear. Beyond physical training, great psychological work is done. In my case, I have been through very bad situations. For example, the death of Paulo Goncalves, who was a close friend ”, highlighted Kevin Benavídes.

The Portuguese rider Goncalvez died during the Dakar 2020, in Saudi Arabia and that accident hit the Argentine rider hard, always closely linked to the experienced driver tragically deceased: “The important thing in the Dakar is if you lived a very bad or negative moment, erase it automatically and look forward. There are more complex situations than others. What happened to Paulo was very difficult for me. But I looked for him in the sense of knowing that he loved this, it was his passion. And he died doing what he liked. And I kept running for him. In fact, in the stage that he died I won it. And this year when I won the Dakar, he crossed the line with me. I know that. You always have to use things in the most positive way possible always ”.

Despite the toughness of the competition, Benavídes explained his method of moving forward: “In the Dakar you always have to be very focused. One is alone with his motorcycle in the desert for more than 6 hours a day. You created the fears. Fears are psychological and if you allow fear to dominate you, you automatically lose control. You know you can do it, but fear limits you. And if you allow yourself to be dominated by that feeling, you no longer dare to jump a dune, for example. Nor do you have to go like crazy. The key is to be focused and confident in yourself. And fear must always be faced”.

But the Dakar also allowed him to experience glory. Winning in the motorcycle category is the greatest prestige that the great adventure can offer. It was imposed this year in Arabia, although according to the Salta, only some details have changed in his life.

“I have kept my feet on the ground. I’m still the same. I worked very well psychologically this year. And when I got the victory I enjoyed it much more with my people, in privacy. Even in another way if I think about it with the mentality of previous years. I am still the same person. Only the recognition has changed. People now recognize me, they ask me for photos. You can see that change a lot. And that’s good, I enjoy it. In short, one spends it alone in the desert and that recognition fills me with pride and motivates me”, He indicated.

With a view to Dakar 2022, Kevin will have to adapt to his new team, and to the new bikes, as the Austrian brand will change models in the middle of the year: “The big difference between Honda and KTM bikes centers on the chassis. The Honda is a motocross chassis and the KTM has the engine hanging. Maybe in fast areas it performs better, but when stuck it may cost a little more because the chassis is stiffer. The KTM engine has perhaps more torque and the Honda engine works with more laps. Are very different”.

And he pointed out: “I have the great challenge of adapting to two motorcycles. Because to the current one then I will have to know the one that KTM will release between August and October. It is neither an advantage nor a disadvantage over my teammates. It is a double challenge. It is part of that great challenge ”.