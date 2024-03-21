The animal was sitting on the wall of the landing. It was ten o'clock at night, I was on my way to bed. My heart was pounding before I knew for sure that it was indeed an animal. Can a mouse, I wondered, climb walls? And if it was a mouse – it was a furry ball the size of a child's hand – where was its tail?

I am not afraid of animals, spiders or insects. But in the half hour that followed this discovery, the four basic emotions emerged one by one. Afraid – can it fly, bite, transmit scary diseases, is this the only one? Angry because Roel wasn't there to solve it. Sad, for the same reason. And, after I had released the bat (for that is what it was) with a large tea mug on top and a thick cardboard underneath, shivering with horror, also joy. Because I had solved it myself, and a good story for breakfast.

It took me a long time to fall asleep.

The next day one of my brothers, who lives three hundred meters away, said: “You could have called me too, right?”

Since the death of my loved one, I am regularly asked if I have a network around me of people who help me. Yes I have. The problem is that I don't really know how to relate to that network. With every practical problem, every mental breakdown and every logistical puzzle with my children, I think: do I really need help with this or can I do it myself?

I can usually do it myself. My psychologist disagrees, we talk about it often.

Pull back

It is a well-known fact: after a major event, a lot of help is offered. Bags of food are hung on the front door and children are taken home after a play date as a matter of course. But, unlike a broken ankle that can be removed from the cast after six weeks, this need for assistance has no end date. Over time, a small, persistent group of family and friends remain. And even asking them for help is by no means self-evident to me. Why is that so difficult? And how and why do they keep it up? Does it also yield anything, or is it mainly an extra task?

I find the most comfortable support that I do not have to ask for myself and that I estimate requires relatively little sacrifice from the other person. The hockey coach who picks up my daughter every Saturday and brings her home after a game. The good friend from a few doors down who comes to hang streamers and balloons on the eve of every children's birthday.

It becomes more difficult if help is offered, but I think I am taking up a lot of space in other people's lives. My mother, who has been sleeping in my daughter's loft bed one night every week for over a year and a half, littered with cuddly toys. The neighbors who look after my children every Sunday morning so I can run. The retired after-school care teacher who keeps all Tuesday afternoons free in case I need a babysitter (and who doesn't want any compensation for that). Friends who drive around to bring treats for a birthday child, or spend a Saturday working around the house while I take children to hockey, swimming lessons and scouting and do shopping and other household chores.

I find it most complicated to ask for help yourself. I usually let it go far. And it is still virtually unthinkable that I would ask for help to do something fun myself. I now know that this is not the best or easiest survival strategy. And yet I can hardly get it changed.

The importance of support from the environment after a major event is the subject of the popular science book published this month Can I stay with you? by Elisa van Ee. She specializes in trauma, she works as a clinical psychologist at the Reinier van Arkel care center in 's Hertogenbosch and is a special professor at Radboud University Nijmegen. Van Ee: “When you need support or help, you feel vulnerable. Vulnerability means that you feel that you are easily damaged. Your normal strength and your normal defenses are not there. So withdrawing yourself and not going directly to others is a protection mechanism.”

It seems strange that you would have to protect yourself from the people closest to you. But, she says, especially when you are vulnerable, everything hits you very hard. People close to you can also say or do things that may not even be critical or sharp, but can feel that way.

I think of the dear friend who, at a time when I was struggling both practically and mentally, told me to take more time for myself. She thought that I should not undermine myself because that makes me less strong and cheerful. I heard: it has gone on long enough, now let's have fun again. My psychologist, with whom I discussed it, said: no, this is love and concern.

In line with this: asking for help is also difficult because you cannot be the person you want to be for your loved ones, and who you have always been before. Elisa van Ee: “You disappoint yourself because you cannot meet your own expectations, and you are afraid that you will also disappoint others. You feel smaller than you want to be and like you fall short. This can also make you feel guilty or ashamed. These are very intense emotions that can be felt precisely in the contact. So intense that many people prefer to avoid them.”

Reciprocity

Indeed, I find it uncomfortable to acknowledge my own vulnerability towards the people around me. And I find it difficult to take up their time, knowing that they too have a busy life. But on the other hand, I also get satisfaction from a sense of self-reliance. The bat that I put outside with my own hands. A bicycle tire that I learned to patch after studying a YouTube video. Van Ee: “Then you define self-reliance as: I can do it myself and so I have to do it myself. But self-reliance also means asking for help at the right times. In my practice I see people become overloaded because they want to solve their problems themselves.”

In the last months of Roel's life I discovered that I can push my limits far. Every time I thought I really couldn't handle it anymore, I finally could. In an emergency, says Elisa van Ee, people do what is necessary at that moment and what helps. But when that emergency becomes a long-term situation, they often continue in the same way. “And then it becomes burdensome. It is good to regularly ask yourself how your stress is going and what you have to bear. Is it still in balance? The decision whether to patch that bicycle tire yourself or ask your neighbor for help depends on the amount of stress you experience at that moment. One moment it may be fine to do it yourself, the next moment not.”

Moreover, asking for support becomes more difficult the longer the situation continues. In my case: as the date of Roel's death moves further into the past. The lives of family and friends also continue. They get a new, demanding job or relationship problems, they have a child that needs extra attention, they get pregnant, they move or renovate. How long can you expect people to continue offering their help? Van Ee: “Yes, you see that support crumbles over time. That is a sad fact and not easy to solve.”

But she thinks it's unfair that my friendships feel unequal and unbalanced to me because I need help more often than the people around me. In her book she refers to the philosopher Hannah Arendt (1906-1975), who stated that man as a person is lonely. That loneliness can only be broken by the relationships he or she has. Van Ee: “You see life by sharing it with others and looking at it from different perspectives. Every perspective is enriching – especially that of someone who has experienced a traumatic event. You not only ask something from others, you also have something to offer them yourself. There is a lot to learn from a friend who is going through a hard time.”

Elisa van Ee also argues that we should view reciprocity more in a community context than in a one-on-one relationship. “We all have times in our lives when we need help. There will also come a time when you can be there for someone else.” Don't forget, she says, that for many people, helping others also gives meaning to life. “And don't forget that people want to be there for you because they love you or your children, or feel a bond with your deceased partner.”

It's okay to refuse

There are so many people who go through drastic experiences, says Van Ee, and we all find it so difficult to deal with them. The logical (and difficult) solution is: talk. For the helping side, this means asking what the other person needs. “Sometimes we do nothing out of uncertainty. But don't think: I don't know, there must be someone else.” In her book she calls this the bystander effect. “And don't think that the other person knows that he or she can call on you. Because then nothing happens.”

And me, I have to learn to accept help better. Van Ee: “Tell those friends how it helps you that they occasionally come to your house on a Saturday, and tell your neighbors how good it is for you that you can run every Sunday morning thanks to their babysitting help. Also tell them that it feels like you are burdening them with this. If you test that, the tension you experience can disappear.”

And if they don't dare say that they find it stressful? “It is also okay to ask for help and then refuse it if you think the other person feels put on the spot, or is doing it because they think you are sad. But if you consider that most support decreases quite quickly, you can assume that people do not find it that difficult to stop helping.”

It feels exciting, but I decide to submit my questions about this to my neighbor Marjol. Four years ago we both moved to this street, opposite each other. She with her husband Michiel and three (older) daughters, I with Roel and our three children. We clicked from the start. “I immediately notice that it affects me,” she says when I ask why they take care of my children every Sunday morning. “It feels logical, nice and really fun to help. I think it's fantastic when they show up at my door in the morning with landing nets and high expectations because they have decided that they want to go fishing with us in a small pond in the woods. It enriches our lives and it makes us feel good.”

Does it feel, I ask, as if you are sacrificing your morning off? “Not as a sacrifice,” she says, “but we have to take it into account. And sometimes I find it quite nice when it's done again and I can continue with my own program. But the feeling that we are helping you and that it is also fun for us easily outweighs that.”

