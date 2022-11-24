see more
#day #feminist #march #Historic #Center #CDMX #dawns #armored #metal #fences
I am currently studying Communication Sciences, specializing in Media Journalism at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). He graduated from the CCH Azcapotzalco campus, also from the highest house of studies. Experience in web writing and social photography. I worked for more than a year and a half for the weekly ‘Eje Central’. I work for Debate in the CDMX section, in addition to dealing with issues of the State of Mexico. I collaborate with the entertainment portal ‘Quemar las naves’. I am 23 years old.
see more
#day #feminist #march #Historic #Center #CDMX #dawns #armored #metal #fences
Mexico.- This Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25, Harry Styles will perform at concert on the occasion of his...
New York.- Nearly 140,000 people paid $8 for a subscription to Twitter Blue between November 10 and 15, the New...
Doha, Qatar.- The American continent has eight representatives in the Qatar 2022 World Cup: Argentina, Canada, Costa Rica, the United...
San Francisco.- Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, said on Thursday he will grant "amnesty" to suspended accounts, which online safety...
Doha, Qatar.- The Argentine National Team will face Mexico in a couple of hours and their fans are promoting a...
Nintendo has announced that global sales of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet for Nintendo Switch have exceeded 10 million units...
Leave a Reply