A woman is shot to death a few hours before International Women's Dayin the streets of the municipality of Tonalá, Jalisco.

The Municipal Police of Tonalá reported that during the early hours of this Saturday, March 9, they received a report of firearm detonations at the intersection of Margaritas Street and Las Rosas Avenue in the Jauja neighborhood.

The officers went to the scene and located a woman around 35 years old, lying on the street with blood on her body.







The support of Municipal Medical Services was requested, who reviewed the woman and confirmed that she had two injuries, one on the side of her head and another on her chest.

The Paramedics confirmed the woman's death. The Police Station informed the State Prosecutor's Office about this feminicide.

#day #woman #shot #death #streets #Tonalá #Jalisco