Highlights: More than 10 million migrant workers returned to their states during lockdown

What did the government do to remove the difficulties of migrant workers, the government said

32,49,638 in Uttar Pradesh and 15,00,612 migrant workers returned in Bihar

new Delhi

The central government said on Friday that more than one crore migrant workers went back to their states during the Kovid-19 epidemic and the subsequent lockdown and several measures have been taken to address the difficulties of migrant workers. In a written reply to the question of Kanimoi Karunanidhi in the Lok Sabha, Labor and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar gave this information.

According to the details of the number of migrant workers returned to the home state in the House, 32,49,638 migrant workers returned to Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, 15,00,612 in Bihar, 13,84,693 in West Bengal, and 13,08,130 migrant workers returned in Rajasthan. According to government figures, 7,53,581 migrant workers returned in Madhya Pradesh, 5,30,047 in Jharkhand, 5,15,642 in Punjab, 4,26,441 migrant workers in Assam.



Payment of wages of Rs. 295 crores.

Gangwar said that the Ministry set up 20 control rooms across the country to resolve the complaints of migrant workers during the lockdown. During the lockdown, more than 15 thousand complaints of workers were resolved through these control rooms. He said that due to the intervention of the ministries, more than two lakh workers were paid wages amounting to about Rs 295 crore.

No statistics related to suicide: Government

The minister said that so far, Rs 1.83 crore have been provided to the workers of the construction sector, Rs 5000 crore from the buildings and other construction workers cess fund being constructed by various states directly in their bank accounts. He said that under MGNREGA, daily wages were increased from Rs 182 to Rs 202. Gangwar said that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana has been launched in 116 districts as part of the campaign to facilitate the employment of migrant workers who have returned to their home states. He said that information related to suicide of migrant workers is being collected from the state governments.