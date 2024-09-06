Kosovo PM Kurti made a mistake while solving an equation at school and apologized

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti attempted to solve a seventh-grade math problem as a joke and got the answer wrong. When his mistake was pointed out, he apologised for the blunder on Facebook (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The Prime Minister of Kosovo found himself in an unpleasant situation when he arrived with the Minister of Education Arbje Nagavci to open a school in the city of Podujevo. With cameras watching, he began to solve an equation on the board, but made a mistake when moving the terms: he did not change the plus sign to a minus. As a result, he got x equal to five, while in fact x should have been zero. Despite this, his decision was met with applause from children and teachers, as well as the Minister of Education.

Later, when the mistake was spotted on social media, Kurti joked in a separate post on the social network that he “wouldn’t have gotten a passing grade” if he were in school now. “If I had more time to think, I would have realized that the correct answer is x=0, but I don’t think I would have had the courage to take a piece of chalk and write it on the board in your classroom. Sorry,” he wrote.

