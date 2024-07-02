BVMW: German manufacturing plants to switch to solar energy by 2030

Almost all manufacturing companies in Germany will switch to solar energy by 2030. This is stated in the forecast of the German Association of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (BVMW), which leads Reuters.

In January-April 2024, the number of solar panels on company roofs in Germany increased by 81 percent year-on-year, the publication says. In addition, more than half of the companies said they plan to install the corresponding energy systems in the next three years.

The change in the situation, according to the agency, was prompted by the company’s decline in solar panel prices worldwide, which began in 2023. There are now many affordable solar panels on the market made in China.

Earlier it became known that the US was going to spend seven billion dollars on the development of solar energy. In this way, the States intend to provide energy to poor areas – more than 900 thousand low-income households in total. The measure will allow them to save more than 350 million dollars a year on electricity.