Entire territory of Lebanon left without electricity due to fuel shortage

The entire territory of Lebanon was left without electricity due to a shortage of fuel in the country, a local TV channel reported. LBC with reference to the state-owned enterprise Electricite du Liban (EDL).

It is known that the last power unit of the largest power plant Al-Zahrani was disconnected earlier. It is noted that as a result, such vital facilities as the airport, seaport, water pumps and sewage systems will be affected, the company said in a statement.

Residents of the country have been urged to conserve water as much as possible, as the power outage has had a significant impact on local hydropower.

