FromDaniel Dillman close

Donald Trump and the competition meet in Iowa – a few hours after the indictment against the ex-president was expanded.

Des Moines – All the hassles with the judiciary don’t seem to bother him personally. Instead it shows donald trump still confident of victory. At a Republican event in Des Moines, capital of the state of Iowa, the 77-year-old ex-president first boasted about his poll numbers, but then went into the next charge that was brought against him on Thursday.

“If I hadn’t started, no one would have come after me,” Donald Trump said to his supporters in Iowa. “Or if I were about to lose by a large margin, nobody would be after me either.” In addition to Trump, other candidates also took part in the so-called Iowa Republican Dinner. Among them illustrious names like:

Donald Trump meets competition in Iowa

Nikki Haley: Once UN ambassador under Donald Trump, today his challenger in the fight for the Republican nomination.

Mike Pence: Trump’s former vice president who now wants the executive chair in the White House.

Ron DeSantis: Florida’s governor, who is well behind Donald Trump in polls, but will probably be his worst competitor in the end. See also Almost 50 percent more refueling on April 1 due to excise duty reduction

But apparently none of those named wanted to use the through ball. There was not a word of criticism of Donald Trump from the competition within the party, although the charges against the ex-president in the affair involving the taking away of secret government documents had been expanded by several points on Thursday.

“Overwhelming evidence” against Donald Trump

Aside from the Republican primary campaign, the indictment against Donald Trump and his handling of secret documents was the topic at all. On the news channel CNN Ty Cobb, White House Attorney under Donald Trump, spoke of “overwhelming evidence” against the former president. “The evidence is overwhelming,” said Cobb. He also knows that Trump’s lawyers have persuaded their client not to destroy any evidence or documents – an accusation that prosecutor Jack Smith apparently formulated in Trump’s direction. Cobb also said he expects more lawsuits against Trump in the near future, including in the US state of Georgia, where the former president is said to have tried to manipulate the result of the 2020 US election in his favor.

Donald Trump in the Iowa primary and soon in court in Florida. © SCOTT OLSON/AFP

Even in Iowa, Donald Trump did not get away without criticism. Republican nominee Will Hurd bluntly accused the former president: “Donald Trump is not running to be president. He’s running so he doesn’t have to go to jail.

See also Inheritance waivers soar and 2021 will close as the year with the most rejections Donald Trump is back – but the competition is tough Donald Trump is back – but the competition is tough

In Iowa, on the other hand, the hall control provided a probably unintentional dig at Donald Trump. Like the US news portal Mediaite found that the party accompanied Trump’s performance on stage with the song “Only in America” ​​by the band Brooks & Dunn. Exactly at the moment when Trump entered the stage and waved to the audience, the line boomed out of the speakers: “One could end up in prison, one could become president.” (dil/dpa)

Rubric list image: © SCOTT OLSON/AFP