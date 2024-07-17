Economist Nadorshin: Russians lead a rather wasteful lifestyle

Chief economist of the consulting company PF Kapital Evgeny Nadorshin compared the savings of Russian and Indian citizens and reproached his compatriots for extravagance. Words of the expert leads “Tsargrad”.

Nadorshin pointed out that there is one contradiction in the financial behavior of Russians. For example, people say that they do not trust the state and rely only on themselves, but they always come for benefits and wait for their pension. “And this is absolutely normal, but it turns out that the savings of a very large number of pre-retirees are catastrophically insufficient to provide for their lives. Although many of them previously said that they do not need the state, that they can do everything themselves everywhere,” the expert drew attention to the problem.

According to Nadorshin, Russians have a poor understanding of how to rely on their own resources wisely. He noted that in terms of the number of households and people with savings, Russia is behind not only Japan, the US, and EU countries, but also India, where the average income is much lower and it is much more difficult to form savings. “Apparently, we lead a rather wasteful lifestyle and are largely forced to rely on the state in this regard,” the economist concluded.

According to the results of the first half of 2024, the average size of bank deposits opened in Russia amounted to about 1.1 million rubles.