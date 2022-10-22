The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi launched the “Community Cohesion” campaign, which comes under the slogan “One Community”, with the aim of enhancing societal cohesion between the various members of society, by strengthening cooperation and dedicating a sense of common belonging to building a tolerant and cohesive society.

The campaign comes in five languages: Arabic, English, Farsi, Urdu, and Tagalog (Filipino), with the aim of reaching all segments of society and spreading the spirit of teamwork in society by giving individuals, entities, institutions and specialized teams opportunities to volunteer in all its forms, as well as working to activate The role of the third and private sector through a package of initiatives that promote social responsibility, while setting priority and long-term goals by working alongside civil society, and encouraging the private sector to organize special events that bring people together within local communities and enhance a sense of belonging.