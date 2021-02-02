One club man It is the song that he has published Orsai, the band that some players of the Athletic Bilbao. The large number of footballers who have not only wanted to be musicians but have managed to become one is striking.

Goalkeepers with a passion for music abound: ‘El Mono! Burgos, I paint and also the colossal Julio Iglesias (Real Madrid) Y José Alfred Jimenez (Club Marte). They also played soccer Franco Battiato (Riposto), Jero Rosemary, from Sunday Drivers (Toledo Y Huesca) or meringue Alvaro de Benito, from Pignoise, a personal weakness, because the ex-Madridista is what sports analysis Sound Sofa of the TO BE to the music. Someone who knows what he is talking about, who explains things clearly and respectfully, and tells in a simple, but not simple way, the invisible ins and outs of a match.

For obvious reasons, the opposite case has never occurred, that of a musician turned player. At most, you can buy the team of your dreams. Elton John was happier presiding over the Watford than on his world tours.

Villalibre, Athletic player and member of Orsai.

Music and football, although they seem very different disciplines, have a lot in common. It is about knowing how to work in a team and combining self-esteem with humility. It consists of knowing that success and failure are separated by a fine line drawn with the brush of talent, work, and luck.

Orsai sings One club man, because there is something that the rock and football fan values ​​more than anything else: fidelity to certain colors. In an ever-changing world, there is nothing more special than a member who is faithful to the same band. Van zandt with Springsteen, Mike campbell with Tom petty or Pancho varona with Joaquin Sabina. The rest of the musicians – and footballers – are forced to earn a living in different projects under the name – sometimes derogatory – of mercenaries. To be a One club man you have to be able and, above all, to love. As Giggs, Le Tissier or Xavi Prieto, who never failed their Bruce, Tom or Joaquín. One Band Man.