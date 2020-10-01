Unlock 5 (Unlock 5) has started in the country from 1 October i.e. the Home Ministry has released the guidelines for Unlock 5 on Wednesday. Cinema Hall, Theater can be opened from October 15 in Unlock Five. The hall will have an audience of 50 percent. According to the guidelines, swimming pools will be opened for the players.

Learn 10 big things related to Unlock-5

1. Exhibitions to be held at the companies level will be allowed to be held from October 15, for which the standard operating procedure will be released by the Commerce Department.

2. After October 15, state governments will be able to decide on their own regarding opening of schools and coaching centers.

3. Amusement parks and similar places will be allowed to open, for which the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will issue a consultation.

4. Movies, theaters and multiplexes can be opened with 50 percent of their seating capacity.

5. Only 100 people will be allowed to participate in social, educational, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political and other programs. Aye

6. The Indian government has extended the strict lockdown in the Containment Zone till 31 October.

7. Apart from international flights approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, all types of international flights will be banned at present.

8. No movement of any person outside the state will be banned.

9. The swimming pool being used for training of players will be allowed to open.

10. People older than 65 years, people suffering from other diseases, pregnant women and children below 10 years have been advised to stay at home.

All these activities were closed after the lockdown imposed from March 25 to deal with the corona virus epidemic. The statement said that these new guidelines are based on the feedback received from the States and Union Territories and for this extensive consultation was held with the concerned Central Ministries and Departments.

