Ministry of Transport: from December 11, some trucks will no longer be allowed to cross the Crimean bridge

From December 11, one category of cars will no longer be allowed on the Crimean bridge, according to site Ministry of Transport of Russia.

According to the ministry, the restrictions will apply to trucks with a carrying capacity of more than 1.5 tons, in particular, to Gazelle-type vehicles. Drivers of these vehicles were advised when crossing the Kerch Strait to choose an alternative route for travel or use a ferry crossing.

The Ministry of Transport will additionally announce the removal of temporary restrictions. “The movement of passenger cars and buses along the road part of the Crimean bridge in both directions is carried out as usual,” the ministry said in a statement.

On October 8, a truck exploded on the bridge across the Kerch Strait, which partially collapsed two car spans, and also set fire to seven fuel tanks of the train. Three people died as a result of the incident.