President Alberto Fernández announced on Friday night seven modifications in his Cabinet of Ministers, which include the transfer of Santiago Cafiero to the Foreign Ministry, the departure of Nicolás Trotta in Education and the inclusion of Aníbal Fernández at the head of the portfolio of Security.

Infographic: Clarion

Juan Manzur

The current governor of Tucumán will be the new Chief of Cabinet, instead of Santiago Cafiero, one of the officials closest to the President but also most questioned by hard-line Kirchnerism.

Manzur had already been Minister of Health during the government of the current vice president, with whom he had a bad relationship. However, Cristina Kirchner assured this Thursday that it was she who proposed him as a replacement for Cafiero.

Santiago Cafiero

The hitherto head of ministers will replace Felipe Solá at the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship.

He was one of those questioned by harsh Kirchnerism, but his continuity in the Government responds to the fact that he is one of the most trusted officials of President Alberto Fernández.

Anibal Fernandez

The former Minister of the Interior and also a former candidate for Buenos Aires governor in the election that consecrated María Eugenia Vidal in the Province in 2015, will replace Sabina Frederic in Security.

After having been a provincial official and then Secretary General of the Presidency during Eduardo Duhalde’s term, in 2003 he was appointed Minister of the Interior by Néstor Kirchner, and in 2007 Cristina appointed him Minister of Justice, Security and Human Rights. After the tough electoral defeat in the legislative elections of 2009, he became the chief of staff of Cristina Kirchner, after the resignation of Sergio Massa, and held the position until 2011, when he became senator.

Julian Dominguez

The former Minister of Agriculture of Cristina Kirchner was appointed to head of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries, instead of Luis Basterra.

Domínguez, 57, held positions during the governments of Carlos Menem, Eduardo Duhalde, Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Fernández, and also in the Buenos Aires government during the administration of Carlos Ruckauf, in which he served as Minister of Public Works.

In 2009 he was appointed by Cristina Kirchner as Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Nation, a position he held until 2011, when he was elected national deputy for the province of Buenos Aires.

Jaime Perzyck

The person in charge of replacing Nicolás Trotta was Vice Minister of Education in the presidency of Cristina Kirchner and currently serves as Secretary of University Policies.

Perzyck has a degree in Physical Education from the University of Luján (UNLu) and a specialist in Social Sciences and Humanities from the National University of Quilmes (UNQ).

“We have to regain normalcy, we are going to look for the boys one by one,” he told Clarion minutes after being appointed to office.

Daniel Filmus

The former Minister of Education and current Secretary of the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic in the Foreign Ministry will be the new Minister of Science and Technology, instead of Roberto Salvarezza.

Filmus was Minister of Education during the presidency of Néstor Kirchner, between 2003 and 2007.

John Ross

It will be the Secretary of Communication and Press instead of Juan Pablo Biondi, harshly questioned by Vice President Cristina Kirchner in the letter plagued with criticism to Alberto Fernández.

Ross already held a position within the Government as National Director of Official Advertising, which depends on the Secretariat of Media and Public Communication, which is headed by Juan Francisco Maritello.

Those who follow

Pedro’s Wado

Despite being the one who started the wave of resignations, the Interior Minister will remain in office. Cristina Kirchner’s man, he had unleashed the crisis in the Government on Wednesday, with a letter released to the media in which he reported that he was making his resignation “available.”

Martin Guzman

He will continue to lead the Ministry of Economy, after rumors about Cristina Kirchner’s request to resign, later denied by the vice president.

Matias Kulfas

He will continue in his position as Minister of Industry and Production. It was another of those questioned by the K sectors.

Matias Lammens

The former candidate for the head of the Buenos Aires government will continue in his position as Minister of Tourism and Sports.

Gabriel Katopodis



Gabriel Katopodis with Santiago Cafiero.

Former mayor of San Martín, he was confirmed in Public Works. During this Friday he was in charge of holding meetings with several governors, in search of Alberto Fernández for seeking support to relaunch his Government.

Jorge Taiana

He will continue as Defense Minister, a position in which he replaced Agustín Rossi. He was Chancellor during the government of Cristina Kirchner.

Juan Zabaleta



Juan Zabaleta, Minister of Social Development. Photo Juano Tesone

The Hurlingham mayor had replaced Daniel Arroyo in the Ministry of Social Development. A man close to Alberto Fernández, he is still in office.

Tristan Bauer

He was one of those who submitted his resignation on Wednesday, in Cristina Kirchner’s attempt to force Alberto Fernández to make changes in his Cabinet. However, after 48 hours of strong tension, he will remain in office as Minister of Culture.

Jorge Ferraresi.

He will continue to be Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat. He was mayor of Avellaneda and is one of the former communal chiefs closest to Kirchnerism.

Martin Soria

He had resigned as Minister of Justice, but will continue in his position. He was the man chosen by Kirchnerism to replace Marcela Losardo, designated by Cristina as an official “who does not work.” Close to Alberto Fernández, she could not bear the pressure and had to step aside in March 2021.

Elizabeth Gomez Alcorta

She will continue as Argentina’s Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity. He had not submitted his resignation.

Carla vizzotti

She will continue as Minister of Health, a position she held after the resignation of Ginés González García, amid the scandal over the VIP vaccination program.

Claudio Moroni

The Minister of Labor remains in office. Nor had he submitted his resignation.

Alexis guerrera



Alberto Fernández and Alexis Guerrera, in the act of oath.

He will continue as Minister of Transport, a position he assumed after the death of Mario Meoni.

Juan Cabandié

He was one of those who made the resignation available but will continue to lead the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development.