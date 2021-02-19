With an act at the CCK, President Alberto Fernández presented this Friday the Economic and Social Council, a body that will seek, as reported, will work on “priority” axes for the medium and long term, but it will not be to discuss conjunctural and economic issues. short term, such as inflation, parities and insecurity, for example.

Chaired by the Secretary for Strategic Affairs, Gustavo BelizIt will be made up of the rector of the University of Misiones, Alicia Bohren; José Martins, from the Cereal Exchange; Carolina Castro, representing the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA); Ivan Szech, president of the Argentine Chamber of Construction and Natalio Grinman, president of the Chamber of Commerce.

Hugo Yasky, from the CTA; Maria del Carmen Battaini, president of the Federal Board of Courts and Superior Courts of Justice of the Argentine Provinces and of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (JuFeJus); Marcelo Fernandez, president of the General Business Confederation (CGERA); the union members of the CGT Hector Daer and Antonio Calo and for the UOCRA, Gerardo Martinez.

They will also be part of the new body Sergio Kaufman, from Accenture; Esteban “Gringo” Castro, from UTEP; Edith Encinas, from the National Confederation of Mutual Societies of the Argentine Republic (CONAM); Carolina Carrillo and Ana Maria Llois, from CONICET; Marita Carballo, from the National Academy of Moral and Political Sciences; Delfina Veiravé, of the National Interuniversity Council and Andres Rodriguez of the Union of the Civil Personnel of the Nation (UPCN).

For the Argentine Chamber of Medium Enterprises (CAME) Women summoned Beatriz Tourn; from the Argentine Agrarian Federation, Carlos Achetoni; Ricardo Pignanelli, on behalf of SMATA; the rector of the UBA Alberto Barbieri. the head of La Bancaria, Sergio Palazzo and Paula Bibini, from the UIA of Salta.

Also participating will be Carlos Iannizoto, president of CONINAGRO; Alberto Calvo, from the Argentine Chamber of Electronic Commerce; Daniel Funes de Rioja, from the UIA; Jaime Campos, from the Argentine Business Association; Marcelo Ceretti, from the Chamber of Food Products Industry; José Luis Lupo, Manager of the Southern Cone Countries Department of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB); Alberto Calvo, Argentine Chamber of Electronic Commerce Marcelo Ceretti, Chamber of Food Products Industry; Alberto Grimoldi, from the Argentine Chamber of Commerce; Jordan Schwartz, from the World Bank; Martín Abeles, from ECLAC; Jessica Braver, for the United Nations and Christoph Ernst, Director ad interim of the International Labor Organization (ILO) in Argentina.

In the long list of summoned there are also CEOs of the main companies in the country: Luís Pagani, from Arcor; Sebastián Bagó; Alfredo Coto and Guillermo Calcagno, Executive Director of Coto; Pablo Roemmers; Luis Perez Companc; Martín Migoya, from Globant; Nicolás Vaquer, from Pfizer; Hugo Albañil, General Manager of INVAP; Robert Alexander of IBM; Carlos Agote, President of Mastellone Hnos SA; Miguel Ángel Rodrígues, Sinteplast; Juan Garibaldi, President of Danone; Hugo Sigman, AstraZeneca; Ricardo Chang and María Eugenia Mayans from Samsung; Leandro Bel from Nestlé, among others.

