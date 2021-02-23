Famous names and unknown people. Adults at risk age and young people of 27 or 32 years. Essential officials and others. Friends of former minister Ginés González García and subordinates of his successor, Carla Vizzotti.

The 70 names of the beneficiaries of the VIP vaccination scandal in the Ministry of Health, which the Government revealed, It includes officials, businessmen, relatives, leaders and even journalists.

1) Alberto Fernández: 61 years old. President of the Nation.

2) Julio Vitobello: 63 years old. Secretary General of the Presidency.

3) Juan Pablo Biondi: 48 years old. Presidential spokesman.

4) Marcelo Martín: designated as part of “the presidential bubble.” Undersecretary of Communication and Press of the Nation.

5) Esteban Collazo: 33 years old. Presidential photographer. Before that he worked at Télam and Aubasa. Vaccinated for being part of “the presidential bubble.”

6) Nicolás Ritacco: 27 years old. He works in Ceremonial Presidency. Member of “the presidential bubble”.

7) Felipe Solá: Chancellor.

8) Jorge Neme: 71 years old. Secretary for International Economic Relations of the Foreign Ministry.

9) Martín Guzmán: 38 years old. Economy Minister.

10) Melina Mallamace: 32 years old. An economist, she was a student of Martín Guzmán and today she is the Head of Advisors to the Ministry of Economy.

11) Vera Voskanyan: 32 years old. Secretary of Minister Martín Guzmán. He was a press and community manager at the Ministry of Production, according to his Linkedin profile. She defined herself as “Armenian, dancer and journalist, in that order” on Twitter. Then he deleted it.

12) Sergio Chodos: representative for the Southern Cone on the board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Intermediary between the agency and the Government in the negotiation of the debt.

13) Pablo Salinas: advisor to the Ministry of Economy.

14) Maia Colodenco: economist. Head of the Temporary Special Executing Unit “for the Coordination and Management of International Affairs”, dependent on the Ministry of Economy.

15) Daniel Scioli: ambassador to Brazil. Former vice president and governor of Buenos Aires.

16) Oscar Domingo Peppo: ambassador to Paraguay. Former governor of Chaco.

17) Carlos Zannini: Attorney for the National Treasury.

18) Ginés González García: former Minister of Health.

19) Lisandro Amelio Bonelli: nephew of Ginés González García and his chief of staff of advisers. This Monday he resigned from office.

20) Judit Díaz Bazán: Undersecretary of Quality, Regulation and Supervision of the Ministry of Health. Infectious disease doctor.

21) Marcelo Ariel Guille: employee of the Ministry of Health and right hand of Ginés González García. In gazettes they presented him as “expert” and “advisor.” They also vaccinated his father, a friend of Ginés.

22) Mauricio Alberto Monsalvo: Undersecretary of Administrative Management of the Ministry of Health.

23) Martín Horacio Sabignoso: Secretary of Equity in Health, Ministry of Health.

24) Arnaldo Medina: Secretary of Health Quality of the Ministry of Health.

25) Claudio Miguel D’Amico: official of the Ministry of Health.

27) José Corchuelo Blasco: former national deputy and former Minister of Health of Chubut. Friend of Ginés González García and founding partner of the Isalud Institute.

28) Héctor Barrionuevo: National Director of Mental Health and Addictions, dependent on the Ministry of Health.

29) Patricia Gallardo: director of the National Institute for the Fight against Cancer, dependent on the Ministry of Health.

30) Mariano Alberto Fontela: Undersecretariat of Systems Integration of the Ministry of Health.

31) Andrés Joaquín Leibovich: Undersecretary for Policy, Regulation and Supervision of the Ministry of Health.

32) Horacio Insúa: private secretary of former minister Ginés González García.

33) Eugenio Daniel Zanarini: Superintendent of Health Services and business partner of Ginés González García.

34) Analía Rearte: National Director of Epidemiology, Ministry of Health.

35) Juan Pablo Saulle: logistical coordinator of the Secretariat for Access to Health, led by Carla Vizzotti.

36) Analía Aquino: advisor in the Secretariat for Access to Health, in Carla Vizzotti’s management.

37) Alejandro Costa: Undersecretary of Health Strategies of the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

38) Juan Castelli: National Director of Control of Communicable Diseases of the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

39) María de los Ángeles Domínguez: employee of the Ministry of Health.

40) Graciela Miranda: no data.

41) Filomena Marta Burgo: wife of former mayor Hugo Curto.

42) “Páez D’Alessandro”: his first name does not appear.

43) Irene López: this would refer to Irene Ibon López, 44, a foreign citizen.

44) Néstor Mandraccio: 59 years old. He was employed by Irene López.

45) Gabriel Michi: C5N journalist. He said that he found out to get vaccinated on a trip to Manaus, an area in Brazil with a high risk of infection.

46) Jorge Héctor Devoto: “El Topo”, Kirchner leader, film director and author of a book on Nestor Kirchner.

47) Patricia Alsúa: wife of Carlos Zannini. Former employee.

48) Lorenzo Antonio Pepe: ex-deputy and Peronist union leader.

49) Marcelo Jorge Duhalde: 72 years old. Former Ginés González García official in his previous stint at the Ministry, under Néstor Kirchner. Brother of the former Secretary of Human Rights, the late Eduardo Luis Duhalde. Journalist.

50) Hugo Curto: ex-mayor of Tres de Febrero, one of the “barons of the suburbs.”

51) Eduardo Duhalde: former president.

52) Hilda González. “Chiche”, wife of Eduardo Duhalde, former minister and senator.

53) Carlos Mao: personal secretary of former President Duhalde.

54) María Eva Duhalde: 49 years old. Daughter of Eduardo Duhalde.

55) Juliana Duhalde: 46 years old. Daughter of Eduardo Duhalde.

56) Carlos Ariel Gilardi: Manager of Environmental Situations of the state company of YPF.

57) Yael Morichetti: employed in the Ministry of Health.

58) Carlos Alberto Avella: employee in the Ministry of Health.

59) Juan Souto: no data.

60) Camilo Martelletti: 22 years old. Son of María Julieta Martínez, a woman linked to a congregation of Sisters of San Antonio de Padua.

61) Miguel Ángel González: no data.

62) Seza Manukian: 77 years old. Retired businessman.

63) Horacio Verbitsky: journalist, director of CELS and of the portal El Cohete a la Luna. El Uncover was fired from the radio station because of the scandal. They misspelled his last name as “Verbinsky.”

64) Florencio Aldrey Iglesias: businessman from Mar del Plata, owner of the La Capital newspaper of that city and the Hermitage Hotel, among other businesses.

65) Lourdes Noya Aldrey: relative of Aldrey Iglesias.

66) Dolores Noya Aldrey: relative of Aldrey Iglesias.

67) Félix Eulogio Guille: father of Marcelo Guille, an official also on the vaccinated list. He would be a friend of Ginés González García.

68) Jorge Enrique Taiana: national senator and former chancellor. Husband of Bernarda Llorente, president of the Télam news agency.

69) Salomón Schachter: doctor, friend of Ginés González García.

70) Eduardo Valdés: national deputy.

