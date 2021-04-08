From this Friday, the night ends at 24. After midnight you will no longer be able to circulate on the street until 6 in the morning. There will be no massive shows or game rooms. Instead, controls and free parking will return. These are some of the measures announced by the Buenos Aires Head of Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, for the next three weeks.

The Alberto Fernández decree did not leave much room for maneuver for jurisdictions: they can only tighten the restrictions raised by the president, but do not make anything more flexible.

The Rodríguez Larreta administration did not agree with the prohibition of night driving, nor did it want to limit commercial activity. But he had to abide by the provisions of the Nation, although he did so with his particularities.

One of those peculiarities was, for example, the closing hours of shops at night. Bars and restaurants will close at 23, but people will be able to stay inside and leave before 24.

“Regarding the restriction to circulation, we have already expressed that we do not agree because it has been proven that circulating outdoors and wearing a mask does not generate contagion,” said Rodríguez Larreta. And he clarified: “Now, like any rule, we are going to respect it in accordance with the spirit that the national government told us that this measure aims to avoid concentrations of people and not to those who are returning home or fulfilling an essential function. “

The gastronomic establishments may open from 6 to 23. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

That was one of the announcements this Thursday. One day after Alberto Fernández’s speech, the head of the City Government explained what they are the measures that will have to be fulfilled during the next three weeks in Buenos Aires territory starting at 0 o’clock this Friday.

This is the complete list of restrictions

Nighttime

As established by the national government, bars, restaurants, cinemas and theaters must close their doors at 11 and you will not be able to enter. Those who are still inside can stay to finish their meal or their function and leave before 12 at night. The gastronomic businesses can reopen at 6 o’clock.

Restriction of movement

The decree imposed it from 0 to 6. The Buenos Aires authorities clarify; “According to the national government, this measure does not aim at those who are returning home or fulfilling an essential function, but rather at avoiding concentrations of people.

Non-essential trades

Non-essential trades will open from 10 in order to stagger morning mobility and avoid agglomerations of workers, students and teachers.

Entertainment

The massive shows they are going to be rescheduled and they are going to close casinos and bingo halls, according to the national government.

Telecommuting

The recommendation is to reduce the number of people indoors as much as possible. From the Buenos Aires government they explain that a large part of their team is dedicated to tasks related to COVID-19 and in customer service: in testing centers, vaccinations, hotels, airports and call centers. All the rest will work remotely and the City asks the private sector to accompany the measure.

Free parking

Going to free parking in the City so that all those who must mobilize can use the car and avoid the use of public transport, which is specially designed for essential workers, as the national Government also ordered.

Inspection and controls

The Buenos Aires government announced that controls will be strengthened in public spaces, in commercial and gastronomic areas, in public transport and in transfer centers, to guarantee compliance with the protocols and that the different activities can continue to function safely.

