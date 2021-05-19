After a Tuesday with 3,328 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and with 80.6% of the intensive care beds occupied, in the Buenos Aires government evaluate a series of constraints to cushion the impact of the second wave of infections. The most important, as confirmed by official sources, would be close the City on weekends.

On Saturdays and Sundays, only essential businesses could open and gastronomic businesses would work exclusively with take away and delivery. Furthermore, circulation would be reduced to a minimum.

Total closure on weekends would be a way to put a stop to social encounters. One of the things that is taken into account is that, with the cold, those that used to be done outdoors will move to closed spaces, which is where there is a greater risk of infection.

Therefore, on weekends something very similar to phase 1 of quarantine. Only essential workers will be allowed to circulate.

But it is not the only change in evaluation. In the Executive of the City they return to study a measure that, finally, was outside the package of restrictions that expires this May 21. Is about that businesses can only serve customers on the sidewalk.

Business they could only open from Monday to Friday. Essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, would be allowed to work on weekends.

It will be controlled that bars and restaurants only serve customers at outdoor tables. Photo Fernado of the Order

Meanwhile, control will be strengthened so that bars and restaurants comply with a measure that is already in force, which is that can only use the tables and chairs located outdoors, but not those inside their rooms.

To achieve this, according to an official source, they would reinforce the control in the streets with 5,500 prevention agents.

On the other hand, it is evaluated to revert to close the playgrounds of the squares.

What will happen to the schools

Despite the increase in cases, the Buenos Aires government would continue to cling to the idea of do not close schools.

The Buenos Aires government intends to maintain face-to-face classes for primary school and kindergarten students. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

At the moment, the plan is that face-to-face classes continue in kindergartens and at the initial and primary levels.

Instead, studying whether to suspend bimodality from secondary school and move to a virtual class model or something in between.

Adult education, tertiary institutes and vocational training centers will continue as before, exclusively with virtual classes.