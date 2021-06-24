Based on epidemiological indicators In recent weeks, the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, announced this Thursday afternoon the way in which the restrictions will continue in the City. The current Decree of Necessity and Urgency expires this Friday. For this reason, most of the measures, aimed at adding activities now totally or partially prevented, will take effect on Saturday.

Among the arguments, it stands out that the average number of new cases per day fell in the last 4 weeks from 2,700 to 1,200. In addition, that the R, which is the contagious rate, remains below one, at 0.90.

As analyzed in the City, this decline is beginning to impact the lower occupancy of intensive care beds. Last week was from 77% in the public sector and today it reaches 60%.

As always, Buenos Aires officials clarify that, anyway, cases remain at a high level, as well as the occupancy of intensive care beds, so some restrictive measures may return if the downward trend is reversed

In Buenos Aires secondary schools, the total presence will be returned.

In the district, like the rest of the country, it is key the vaccination campaign, which from this week will show a change in strategy regarding the application of second doses. Once the group of over 40 years old It will seek to advance to complete second doses, especially in older adults, given the threat posed by the Delta variant.

Meanwhile, the Buenos Aires government confirmed that, for the most part from tomorrow, the following are the measures to be taken:

Regarding education, all high school students who had been studying bimodally will return to full presence from July 5. They will go to classes at their schools every day.

The bars and restaurants they will be able to serve within the premises with a maximum capacity of 30%. This, strictly speaking, already happens in many neighborhoods, which is to formalize something that already happens. They will also be able to continue working in outdoor spaces such as sidewalks, patios and terraces.

The party and event rooms they will be able to process a permit to operate for gastronomic purposes, also with a maximum capacity of 30%.

Theaters will be able expand its maximum capacity to 50% with specific protocols.

The sports They will be allowed outdoors and without a limit of people. That is to say, it will be possible to play again, for example, soccer on the 11 court.

The gyms they will be able to open the interior rooms with a maximum capacity of 30%.

From July 12, the meeting tourism, such as congresses, conferences and exhibitions. There will be a strict protocol with all security measures and a maximum capacity of between 20% and 30% depending on the size of the room.

