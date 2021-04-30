The Buenos Aires government does not give its arm to twist: despite the provisions of President Alberto Fernández, will not suspend face-to-face classes. It will keep them in the initial and primary level and will implement a bimodal system, which adds virtual classes, for the secondary.

In the meantime, circulation will be restricted from 20 to 6, there will be 18 accesses to the City blocked, and seven subway stations are closing. In addition, companies, studios and professional offices must do telecommuting. And the shops they will only be able to attend in spaces outdoor and until 19, the closing time for all activities in the City.

These are some of the measures that the head of the Buenos Aires government announced this Friday afternoon, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. In principle, they will be in force for the next three weeks.

To take them, it was taken into account that from March 22 to April 11 there was an exponential increase in the daily average of coronavirus cases. According to the Buenos Aires government, as of April 12 a slowdown was noticed, although April 22 was the peak of cases, with 3,339.

“Today the average number of new cases per day is 2,800, which reflects the flattening of the curve. But it is a number that continues to be high and forces us to reinforce care measures, “explained Rodríguez Larreta, who revealed that the R0 or contagion rate is 0.96.

The other data taken into account for the measurements is the level of intensive care bed occupancy , Which is still high. It is 77% in the public sector and 88% in the private sector.

The measures that govern in the City

– General circulation is restricted from 20 to 6 hours.

– The social encounters in private spaces are prohibited. The Buenos Aires government works together with consortium administrators on awareness and control.

– The Meetings in public space are limited to 10 people maximum.

– Bars and restaurants can only serve outside and until 19.

– The rest of the shops they will be able to attend until 19 and they will also have to in open-air spaces.

– The shopping malls they have to stay closed.

– Is it so suspended cultural, recreational and sports activities in closed spaces.

– Group sports activities in open spaces are limited to 10 people.

Plan to avoid encounters in closed spaces and reduce the use of public transport

1- The professional activities face-to-face, since in the City there is a huge concentration of companies, studios, professional offices or of any kind. They must do telework.

2- The activities of the sector of the building, except in works of less than 2,500 m2.

3- The controls in public transport, which today is for the exclusive use of workers who perform essential tasks. And they will be reinforced in the main transfer centers for trains, subways and buses.

4- The operation of seven subway stations is suspended: Acoyte (Line A), Dorrego and Callao (Line B), Palermo and Callao (Line D), Boedo (Line E) and Caseros (Line H).

5- The operating in the entrances and exits of the City. And between 20 and 6 there will be closed accesses in some descents of the General Paz, the Bosch Bridge and the old Pueyrredón.

Access restricted from 20 to 6 hours will be:

Pueyrredón Viejo Bridge

Bosch bridge

Jorge Chávez Street Crossing

Down Av. Gral. Paz through Ibarrola

Ibarrola Street Crossing

Crossing Calle Dr. Angel Roffo

Down Av. Gral. Paz by Nazarre

Down Av. Gral. Paz through Brussels

Griveo Street Crossing

Down Av. Gral. Paz (collector) by Av. Albarellos

Superí Bridge

Crossing Calle September 11, 1888

La Cachila Street Crossing

Down Av. Gral. Paz by Pizarro

Down Av. Gral. Paz through Bahía Blanca

Down Av. Gral. Paz by Benito Juárez

Down Av. Gral. Paz by Martínez de Hoz

Concordia Crossing

Education

From the Buenos Aires government they emphasized: “The City defends the need to maintain face-to-face classes in a careful way, because they are fundamental in the formation of the boys and because the data confirm that the school, by respecting all the protocols, is not a place of greater contagion “.

In addition, they noted that “pending the Supreme Court ruling and with the conviction of the autonomous nature of the City of Buenos Aires “, these measures will be taken that aim to reduce the circulation of people:

– The boys of kindergartens, early childhood education, primary and special education, who have the least autonomy and most need contact with their teachers in the classroom, they will continue to go to school in person every day.

– The boys of high school they will have presence in a bimodal formatIn other words, they will alternate between virtual and face-to-face classes, which will be organized by each school.

-The adult education goes virtual, as well as tertiary schools and Vocational Training Centers.

“The criteria for taking these measures respond to three types of reasons: pedagogical, circulation in public transport and contagion rate according to age of each student, “they explained in the Executive, and indicated that the rate of positive cases of Covid is higher after 15 years of age.

“Older students are the ones who can best adapt to the virtual modality because they have greater autonomy, they have more developed their ability to communicate in a digital environment, as long as this is for a limited period of time. And they do not need permanent care of their parents and the family organization would be less affected, “they argued in the Buenos Aires government when explaining the move to bimodality.

They also observed that the elderly are the ones who use public transport the most to go to school.

