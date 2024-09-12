There had been speculation for weeks on the timing and type of sanctions Washington would use to punish the Maduro regime for not recognizing the results of the elections of July 28 and the repression that has been taking place since then.

A question that was cleared up today with the announcement from the State Department of the Treasury.

For now, everything indicates that the decision was to focus on individual sanctions against the heads of the National Electoral Council and the Supreme Court of Justice. for being part of a widespread fraud that seeks to ignore González’s victory.

Likewise, against the prosecutors who have issued arrest warrants against the opposition – especially the one against the opposition candidate – and the leaders of the armed forces who have participated in the campaign of repression against civil society, the media and opposition parties.

The United States, on the other hand, had already partially reimposed last April the sanctions against gas and oil that it temporarily lifted in 2023 to facilitate a transparent and democratic electoral process but leaving in force the individual licenses it has granted to multinationals such as Chevron, which have once again invested in the exploitation of hydrocarbons in the country and have given the regime a temporary respite.

These licenses are currently under review and sources in Washington say they will be removed in the near future during a second round of sanctions if there is no change in the current situation.

Something that few expect to happen between now and January, when Maduro’s new term would begin. However, according to sources, Joe Biden’s administration has wanted to leave that stick in reserve to have room for maneuver in case the negotiations and good offices being carried out by countries such as Colombia, Mexico and Brazil prosper.

Although the issue of international oil prices is not one that is keeping Washington up at night at the moment, the proximity of the presidential elections in this country and a possible increase in the price of crude oil is a factor of consideration. Additionally, officials are aware of the damage that this would cause to companies such as Chevron, which have invested significant resources to restore production in Venezuela.

According to the US Treasury, those sanctioned are:

Caryslia Beatriz Rodríguez Rodríguez, president of the Supreme Court of Justice, known for being a member of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela. She is currently the president of the Electoral Chamber of the TSJ, the same one that ruled as valid the victory of Nicolás Maduro.

Fanny Beatriz Márquez Cordero, vice president of the TSJ and member of the Electoral Chamber. According to the videos released by the Government, Márquez participated in the expert appraisal of the material sent by the National Electoral Council to certify Maduro’s victory.

Juan Carlos Hidalgo Pandares is a general of the Bolivarian National Guard who currently serves as a magistrate and vice president of the Political Administrative Chamber of the TSJ. He was also the attorney general of the army.

Rosalba Gil Pacheco, rector of the CNE and president of the CNE’s Civil Registry and Electoral Commission. From 2021 to 2023, she was secretary of the National Assembly with a Chavista majority. She is accused of carrying out a new regulation on the eligibility of electoral observers.

Inocencio Antonio Figueroa Arizaleta, a judge at the TSJ since 2014. He participated in the expert report conducted by the TSJ. Since 2019, he has been sanctioned by Canada.

Malaquias Gil Rodríguez, a judge since 2010 and currently president of the Political Administrative Chamber of the TSJ, was also vice president of the Electoral Chamber of the TSJ. He is sanctioned by Canada.

Edward Miguel Briceño Cisneros, special judge of the First Court of First Instance with jurisdiction over terrorism, was the one who issued the arrest warrant against Edmundo González Urrutia.

Luis Ernesto Duenez Reyes, prosecutor of the Public Ministry. This prosecutor issued the official request for the arrest warrant against González.

Antonio José Meneses Rodríguez, general secretary of the CNE. Together with Rosalba Gil, he carried out the new instruction on electoral observation. It is known that before arriving at the electoral body, he was one of the signatories of the disqualification of María Corina Machado by the Comptroller’s Office.

Dinorah Yoselin Bustamante Puerta, prosecutor of the Specialized Court of First Instance of Venezuela, an office within the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM). It is known that she was the one who gave orders for the arrests of some opposition parliamentarians.

Pedro José Infante Aparicio, first vice president of the National Assembly headed by Jorge Rodríguez.

Domingo Antonio Hernández Larez has been the Strategic Operational Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) since 2021. He was accused of repressing, threatening and harassing during the 2019 protests.

Elio Ramón Estrada Paredes, commander of the Bolivarian National Guard and head of the Anti-Terrorist Directorate of the GNB, which conducts intelligence work to pursue the opposition.

Johan Alexander Hernández Larez, commander of the GNB’s Capital Comprehensive Defense Network.

Asdrúbal José Brito Hernández, director of Criminal Investigations at the DGCIM and accused as one of the torturers according to United Nations reports.

Miguel Antonio Muñoz Palacios, deputy director of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin), the political police of the Venezuelan regime, in charge of persecuting and imprisoning dissidents.

In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Venezuela rejected “the new crime of aggression committed by the government of the United States of America against Venezuela by imposing unilateral, illegitimate and illegal coercive measures on a group of State officials,” the text reads.

The document released by Foreign Minister Yván Gil states that the measures demonstrate “their total disregard for international law, the self-determination of peoples and the democratic will of Venezuelans, in a rude act that seeks to ingratiate themselves with a political class that has resorted to fascist and violent practices to overthrow, without success, Bolivarian democracy.”

The Anti-Blockade Observatory, a Chavista initiative, counted 947 “unilateral coercive measures” and complained that the United States “imposes sanctions on Venezuelan officials of the Supreme Court of Justice, CNE, Bolivarian National Armed Forces and Public Ministry”

Through his X account, Brian A. Nichols, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the United States, assured that his country’s measures against 16 Venezuelan officials “malign actors” are due “to violate the civil and human rights of the Venezuelan people and undermine democracy in Venezuela.”

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas

*With reporting by Sergio Gómez Maseri from Washington.