Alberto Fernández announced this Wednesday night new restrictions to contain the rise in coronavirus infections, after 25,157 new cases of Covid were confirmed in Argentina.

The President addressed the public in an 18-minute televised message. He considered that the measures taken last week “they were little in light of what happened. “

The President, who this Wednesday was discharged after contracting coronavirus, assured that the objective is “not to stop the vaccination process” and “that the health system is not saturated.”

The new measures for the AMBA are as follows:

Restrict nighttime circulation between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Recreational, social, cultural, sports and religious activities in closed places are suspended

Commercial activities will close at 7:00 p.m.

The gastronomic activities will work in home delivery mode after 7:00 p.m.

From Monday, April 19 to Friday, April 30 the virtual modality is returned to the three educational levels

The differences with the previous measures

Exactly a week ago, Alberto Fernández had announced measures before the start of the second wave of Covid. These are the restrictions that will remain in effect until 0 on Friday.

Bars and restaurants must close their rooms at 19. Photo Fernando de la Orden

Until now, at the national level, a suspension of circulation between 0 and 6, a virtual “curfew”. From Friday it will be from 20 to 6 in the morning.

On that occasion, the social activities in private homes and meetings in public outdoor spaces were restricted to 20 people.

In that same sense, only the sport practice of recreation in closed places with a maximum of 30 people.

Transportation remains restricted for the exclusive use of essential personnel and punctual exceptions. Photo Luciano Thieberger

Now all recreational, social, cultural, sports and religious activities in closed places are prohibited.

Since Friday the bars and restaurants They will have to close their classrooms at 19:00 and then they will only be able to work by delivery or home delivery. Before the closing of the premises was at 23.

In addition, the restriction on the use of public transport, exclusively for essential personnel and specific exceptions.

The other big difference is that, this time, the face-to-face classes at the AMBA were suspended.