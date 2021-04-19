After the court ruling that ordered face-to-face classes to be enabled in the City, the Buenos Aires Head of Government Schedule Rodríguez Larreta announced that presence will continue of all compulsory education, that is, in initial, primary and secondary level.

As for non-compulsory education (tertiary and Vocational Training Centers), they will continue to operate virtually.

In the City there are 1,272 educational establishments: 703 are public and 570 private, in initial, primary and secondary level, reported from the City.

The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, announced this Sunday the new measures to continue with face-to-face classes. Photo: Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

The Buenos Aires government ordered a joint operation aimed at take care of the environments and income to schools, avoid crowds and improve mobility.

In the environments of the establishments with more movement there will be awareness raising of the GCBA in the entrance and exit that will help the relatives to avoid agglomerations in the doors of the schools.

They reiterated that “staggered admissions” are made, always in accordance with the protocols that guarantee the care of the children and the staff.

This weekend there were protests against the decree of the national government that had suspended face-to-face classes at the AMBA. A failure enabled them in the City. Photo: Juano Tesone

In addition, it will be reinforced to prioritize the time range from 7.30 to 9.30 for the school movement, before the opening of non-essential premises, which is from 10.

Existing measures

Increase in bus frequencies: since classes started, 20% more units were added to the bus fleet at peak hours.

Protocol in groups: students, companions and teachers have priority in public transport. the windows must remain open during the entire trip and all must travel seated and only 10 people standing.

Students and teachers priority: posters were placed at bus stops to raise awareness about the priority of students and teachers.

Controls in Transshipment Centers and main stops: the Transit Agents reinforced their controls in all the City’s Transshipment Centers, Metrobus corridors and main public transport stops to guarantee that all those who travel by buses, subways or trains have access to the corresponding driving license, wear a mask and comply with the corresponding social distancing and capacity.

Protest of fathers and mothers in Quinta de Olivos. Photo Marcelo Carroll.

Income staging: secondary school students enter 7.30 to 8.30 and primary school students from 8.30 to 9.30. This avoids the concentration of trips in rush hour and the congestion in the transport.

Protocol for school buses: more than 700 school buses were adapted to take the boys to school. The drivers are separated from the boys by a plastic divider, they have the necessary cleaning and disinfection materials to clean the unit after each trip and they must keep the windows open throughout the trip to allow air to circulate.

Up and down: it is the program with volunteers who help with the accesses by car to the schools. Guidelines were provided to adapt the program to current circumstances: regular hand hygiene between car and car; respect for the distance with the boy, among others.

Roadblocks in school settings: to avoid crowds of parents and students at the doors of schools, roadblocks are carried out in schools with high enrollment.

Many families prostate against the measures in the AMBA. Photos Emmanuel Fernández

Orders for families

The Buenos Aires government also asked citizens for a series of special care in the face of the challenges posed by the second wave

Find alternatives to public transport: go by bike, walking or by car.

Share trips (with neighbors, colleagues, relatives) to avoid congestion.

If you are driving, park two or three blocks from the school and walk closer.

Avoid gatherings outside school buildings.