While it is expected that the new DNU that will extend the current restrictions is made official, the Government announced a series of measures to seek to limit the flow at the borders and prevent the entry into the country of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

The announced measures:

The traveler must declare the places where he / she was in the last 14 days prior to re-entry to the country.

Borders continue to be closed to tourism.

Anyone who is not Argentine and wants to enter the country with the purpose of doing tourism will not be able to do so.

Flights from: United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Chile, Brazil, India, African countries and Turkey continue to be suspended

A daily quota of 600 passengers has been set to enter the country.

Those who return from abroad between July 1 and August 31, are obliged to isolate themselves in the places determined by the provincial and CABA governments, for 10 days, counted from the test carried out in the country of origin.

The stay in the places of isolation will be in charge of the passenger.

It will be controlled that those who returned from a trip are fulfilling the isolation in their homes and criminal complaints will be filed in case of verifying non-compliance with isolation, in accordance with arts. 205 and 239 of the Penal Code, for violation of measures against epidemics and disobedience to public authority, sanctioned with imprisonment of SIX (6) months to TWO (2) years and with imprisonment of FIFTEEN (15) days to ONE (1) year, respectively.

Travelers will have to undergo a test to be able to board the plane bound for Argentina. In addition, a test must be done upon arrival in the country and another test on the seventh day of entry.

Those who are negative, upon entering the country, must comply with the isolation in the places provided by the provincial governments and the CABA and must take a new test to complete it.

Those who are positive, upon entering the country must carry out another genomic sequencing test and, together with their close contacts, carry out isolation in the places indicated by the national authorities, until their safe transfer to residence, if applicable.

All the tests and the stay in the isolation places will be in charge of the passenger. The traveler must declare the places where he / she was in the last 14 days prior to re-entry to the country.

For the entry authorized as an exception for migration, through land crossings, the provincial jurisdiction must provide safe corridors. Non-resident foreigners who enter to develop essential jobs, with authorization from Immigration, must comply with the quarantine.

The provinces must control compliance with the isolation of people admitted from abroad.

In addition, new measures were announced to carriers and crews:

Terrestrial: foreigners and nationals must have a negative Covid test that will be valid for 7 days.

Ships: foreigners must remain on board and will not have relief in the country; nationals, perform an antigen test within 72 hours of admission.

Air: foreigners must move under bubble mode in the country and comply with health protocols; nationals, perform antigen tests at least every 15 days or less.

It was also detailed that “international group trips, of graduates and graduates, retirees and retirees, study, for non-official sports competitions, tourist groups and recreational and social activities, in a generic way, continue to be suspended.”

LM