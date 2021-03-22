The Government feels the impact of the population’s loss of confidence in official announcements, since the vaccination plans announced against the coronavirus were never fulfilled and there are also dozens of VIP vaccinated who, according to President Alberto Fernández, “They went ahead in line.” To this is added that, despite a strict quarantine for a year, Argentina already has almost 55,000 deaths from coronavirus.

“We will be able to have enough doses in order to vaccinate 10 million Argentines between January and February. Delivery times are estimated at a first batch of 600,000 doses to vaccinate 300,000 people before the end of the year. In January with doses sufficient for 5 million people and in February the rest of the doses necessary to reach the vaccination of the 10 million people that we are anticipating will be completed, ”Alberto Fernández said last December 10, from Casa Rosada.

However, at the end of February there were 801,714 people vaccinated, of which 298,270 had two doses against the coronavirus. That is, 12 and a half times less than the official announcement.

This lack of specificity in the announcements was linked to the scandal of the vaccinated VIP, who exploded with the “confession” of ultra K journalist Horacio Verbitsky, who acknowledged having been vaccinated in an office of the Ministry of Health, despite the fact that he was not among the risk groups that should be vaccinated at that time.

When that happened, President Fernández fired the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, but later attacked the Justice and journalism, which were investigating dozens of similar cases.

“Let’s end the clowning. I ask the prosecutors and judges to do what they should. There is no type of criminal offense in Argentina that says ‘he who vaccinates someone who went ahead in line will be punished.’ There is no such thing as crime. And crimes cannot be built amusingly, “he pointed out on February 23.” Some protocols were skipped because in their newspapers they said that we were poisoning people, “the President justified the vaccinated VIPs, in front of the press that covered their trip to Mexico.

At the same time, Fernández demanded preventive measures that he himself did not comply with. “I want to tell you that the care measures we have taken have worked. And I want to thank the vast majority of Argentines who have understood the risk, and today do not go out without a mask, and respect social distance, “he said last August 14, from Casa Rosada.

Nevertheless, A few days later, on August 22, the President took a photo with his partner Fabiola Yañez and four members of the Moyano family, all embraced, without a chinstrap or social distancing, in the Olivos residence. And also in May, when he gave a press conference in Formosa without a chinstrap and hugs with Governor Gildo Insfrán, whom he even greeted with a kiss.

Those contradictions were also common among officials, as well as failed announcements that puzzled the population.

“Argentina must receive 10 million treatments of the Sputnik V vaccine between December of this year, January and February 2021. We have the possibility of having doses to vaccinate up to 25 million people between January and June 2021”Announced on December 18 the then Secretary of Health and current Minister Carla Vizzotti, in an interview in Moscow with the TV channel Russia Today.

Then it became clear that this could not be done. But the same official, when the VIP vaccines scandal broke out, which cost Ginés González García his position, assured that “A VIP vaccination center does not work or did not work at the Ministry. The list includes strategic personnel who were vaccinated at the Posadas Hospital. Most of them are strategic personnel, whose role is fundamental for the functioning of the State, ”he said four days after González García’s resignation.

Further back in time, still remembered when President Fernández said that the World Health Organization recommended drinking “lots of hot drinks because heat kills the virus. It is a virus that according to all the medical reports in the world dies at 26 degrees ”, he assured on March 12 of last year, shortly before decreeing the Preventive and Mandatory Social Isolation (ASPO) due to the impact of the pandemic.

The month before that, González García assured that he was more concerned about dengue than about the coronavirus, a disease that the former official said was “limited to China” and there was “a very low probability” that it would reach Argentina.