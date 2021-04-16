The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, reiterated this Friday that “schools do not represent a greater risk of contagion” from coronavirus, and detailed that “less than 1% of the total population attending schools tested positive for COVID since back to school“.

“Less than 1% of the total population attending schools tested positive for COVID since back to school. Son 6.221 boys and teachers out of a total of 700,518, “said the head of the Buenos Aires government.

In this context, he indicated that they carried out “a follow-up of the close contacts of these confirmed cases, “of which”only 0.012% tested positive, with which there is no propagation within the school “.

“These low numbers are the result of the commitment and enormous responsibility that the entire educational community has been showing in complying with the protocols. Teachers, students and their families know it perfectly,” he stressed.

Regarding the use of public transport, he detailed: “According to the SUBE card user registry, thanks to the measures adopted and the awareness campaigns, today in the City the city is traveling by public transport. same amount of people than before the start of classes “.

“Before the pandemic, 1 in 3 trips to school was done by public transport. With the pandemic, there was a change in the way of moving, and today 1 in 4 trips are by public transport. That is, 3 out of 4 students or teachers who go to school do so on foot, by bike or in their own car, “he stressed.

In addition, he stressed that since the return to face-to-face classes, “a 20% more groups“, which is why” not only did the number of people traveling not increase, but now there is more space to travel. “

“If the concern is the crowds at the entrance and exit of schools, it is easier and much less expensive to order that than to leave the children out of the classroom. The entire City team is available to continue working on ensuring order and the care “, declared the Buenosairean Executive.

In that sense, he affirmed that “if the epidemiological situation worsens” the city government has “plans prepared that reduce mobility without affecting the children who most need to be in school.”

“All national and international evidence shows the harm that the suspension of face-to-face classes causes in children: learning difficulties, difficulties in socializing, and a serious increase in negative feelings such as anxiety, loneliness or depression”, concluded.

After his meeting with President Alberto Fernández to try not to suspend face-to-face classes, the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, reiterated that his will is for the boys to attend the classrooms next Monday during a press conference.

In this regard, he explained that he will move forward with the claim that he raised this morning to the Supreme Court of Justice and that, in addition, he will send all his reports to the national government to show that educational activity does not represent a risk in the face of the second wave of the coronavirus.

“We remain open to dialogue and to reach an agreement with the national government in light of the evidence we collect on mobility,” said Rodríguez Larreta.