The Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires is considered a zone of high epidemiological risk zone in this second wave of coronavirus. This Friday, President Alberto Fernández confirmed that the circulation restriction will continue between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. At the same time, from tonight there will be a total closure of 18 accesses to the City. In addition, in the accesses that are kept open there will be more police control.

The objective is that it is fulfilled the circulation closed from 20 to 6, a time slot in which only essential workers are allowed to be on the street.

These measures are part of what the Security Minister, Sabina Frederic, and the Buenos Aires Secretary of Justice and Security, Marcelo D’Alessandro, agreed on Wednesday.

The officials also agreed that there should be “greater control over the income to the terminal stations and in the different transshipment centers of the City.”

From 20 to 6, there will be 18 accesses to the City closed. File photo / Marcelo Carroll

The 18 entrances closed from 20 to 6

On the trace of General Paz

Cross La Cachila Crossing September 11, 1888 Superí street bridge Exit of Av. General Paz (collector) by Albarellos Concordia Crossing Down Av. General Paz through Bahía Blanca Griveo street crossing Descent to General Paz by Benito Juárez General Paz descent through Brussels Descent from Av. General Paz through Nazarre Crossing Dr. A. Roffo Ibarrola Crossing (with Police Detachment) Down Av. General Paz. by Ibarrola Chávez street crossing Descent from Av. General Paz by Martínez de Hoz Down from Av. General Paz through Pizarro.

Bridges

17. Bosch bridge

18. Pueyrredón Viejo Bridge

