Real Madrid lost to a great Villarreal in a game in which the whites were inferior and only stayed in the game thanks to a great Courtois. Let’s go with the notes of the players.
Courtois (9): He has been the best player of the game, he has been at a stellar level for some time but today he has been the great savior for Real Madrid when they needed him most, but he has not been able to do anything in Villarreal’s goals.
Military (6): Carvajal’s injury made Ancelotti place him as a right-back and he delivered, and he was close to scoring in the first half.
Praise (4): He found himself surpassed in some actions and suffered locked up behind by a brave Villarreal who opted to play Real Madrid one on one. He caused the penalty of the second goal of the yellows
Rudiger (6): He seemed comfortable but he was not too forceful in some actions that required it and allowed Villarreal to generate danger
Mendy (4): He had a horrible game, he did not affect the game and he missed Villarreal’s goal with a pass to the opponent in a dangerous zone.
Chouameni (5): He has not been able to prevail in the center of the field. He has barely recovered balls and that has led to Villarreal being very comfortable
Kroos (6): He had won ownership after his good performance last day, but today he was not very participatory and failed to take center stage.
Modric (7): He was the player who shone the most in Real Madrid’s midfield. He was slow to appear but when he did, the white team began to be in danger.
Valverde (5): Today Real Madrid missed a player with more fang and speed up top and Valverde was not that man. It is not his fault, Ancelotti decided to place him as a winger, where he has performed well, but it was not the day.
Benzema (6): The Frenchman definitely needs a replacement, this season he is not physically well and it is better to dose him to see his best version, but Real Madrid does not have a guaranteed substitute. He scored a penalty but had little impact on the game
wine jr (6): He could hardly receive balls with danger, but he was not able to generate it with overflow either. In the second part he was more successful, but the team needs him to be more effective throughout the game.
Rodrigo (sc).
Lucas Vazquez (sc).
Camavinga (sc).
